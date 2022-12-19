I share frustrations over energy support payment delay but NI households should enjoy their Christmas knowing we are in your corner

In an editorial for the Belfast Telegraph, the Minister for Energy and Climate Graham Stuart, breaks down the energy support payment and tells NI households the ‘government is in their corner’

Minister Stuart says his officials will continue to work closely with suppliers in Northern Ireland to get funding out as quickly as possible.

Last week’s cold snap marked a significant shift in the weather and had all of us grasping for the thermostat as temperatures dipped below freezing.

In Northern Ireland, I know that Arctic blast will have compounded the deep worry many rightly feel about being able to afford to stay warm this winter with unacceptable delays to some elements of Government bill support.

I take my duty to protect households in Northern Ireland from rising energy costs, brought about by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, extremely seriously.

This is why the UK Government has confirmed that households in Northern Ireland will receive a £600 payment for support with energy bills, with payments starting in January.

This will be made up of £400 under the Energy Bills Support Scheme Northern Ireland and £200 through the Alternative Fuel Payment.

To ensure the full benefit of the scheme is felt as soon as possible, consumers will receive the discount as a single instalment.

Consumers don’t need to apply for the scheme and support will be delivered automatically through their electricity supplier.

This is just one element of our broader package of support for Northern Ireland.

Our Energy Price Guarantee, which caps the unit cost of energy, has been in effect since November 1, and is protecting households from the significant increase in wholesale prices.

The guarantee means to date the average household in Northern Ireland has saved £65 on electricity and an additional £75 if using gas.

In addition to these schemes, we have also recently pledged to double the alternative fuel payments to £200 across households in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Given the wide use of alternative fuel such as heating oil across the region, all Northern Ireland households will receive this payment no matter how you heat your home.

The rollout of energy bills support has not been without its challenges. Let me explain why.

Firstly, the UK Government had to pass legislation enabling us to intervene because energy is ordinarily a devolved matter.

Further work has also been needed to ensure support provided is fit for purpose for all households in Northern Ireland to pay for their energy costs this winter, regardless of the fuel they use for heating.

The UK Government is making funds available to suppliers, enabling them to begin making payments in January.

I share your deep frustrations over this delay. My officials and I continue to work closely with suppliers in Northern Ireland and know they understand that getting all funding out to households as quickly as possible is paramount.

We want households in Northern Ireland to be able to enjoy the Christmas period knowing that this Government is in their corner.