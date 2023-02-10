I was the World’s Thirstiest Teenager and chock-full of hormones — I even fancied the school gardener
Independent.ie
The song seeped out of the car radio, cutting through the drudgery of Monday morning and transporting me right back to 1990. Chris Isaak’s Wicked Game is four-and-a-half minutes of brooding and desolate soft rock, accompanied by a smoulderingly sexy black and white video, starring a then-unknown Helena Christensen. To my untrained ear, Wicked Game was a song about unrequited love (Isaak later revealed that it was about a casual hook-up with an unsuitable woman).