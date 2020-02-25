I will put my shoulder to the wheel to deliver for Northern Ireland
It is an honour and a privilege to have been appointed the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.
My colleague Julian Smith has left big shoes to fill, and I am committed to continuing his work with the people across Northern Ireland and the parties in Stormont.
I will take forward the implementation of New Decade, New Approach. The restoration of devolved government was a vital step in restoring confidence and stability. I will work closely with all parties in the Executive to preserve and uphold the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and its successors.
Prior to my appointment I had visited Northern Ireland as both Conservative and Unionist Party chairman and as security minister. It is a beautiful country with a vibrant culture and economy.
But I also appreciate Northern Ireland's unique circumstances. I am unapologetic about my view that the United Kingdom is the greatest country in the world. But it is only great because of the contributions of every nation within the Union.
I understand that we cannot take this for granted. I believe that all parts of the Union are going to thrive outside of the EU, but some have suggested that Brexit is a threat to Northern Ireland. They could not be more wrong.
Any trade deal that we agree with the EU must respect the needs of Northern Ireland and the Prime Minister has repeatedly stated that there will be no border in the Irish Sea.
Our lead negotiator David Frost, speaking in Europe, said clearly that "I am negotiating on behalf of Northern Ireland as for every other part of the UK".
Furthermore, as the Conservative and Unionist Party, it is vital that we leave the EU as one country, to maintain a United Kingdom.
Our manifesto in 2019 pledged that "we will never be neutral on the Union and why we stand for a proud, confident, inclusive and modern unionism that affords equal respect to all traditions and parts of the community".
As Secretary of State, I will stand up for Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom. To that end, these are my five pledges to both the people of Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom:
I promise to put my shoulder to the wheel and do everything in my power to help deliver the bright future which is entirely within Northern Ireland's grasp.
Brandon Lewis CBE is the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland