I will put my shoulder to the wheel to deliver for Northern Ireland

It is an honour and a privilege to have been appointed the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

My colleague Julian Smith has left big shoes to fill, and I am committed to continuing his work with the people across Northern Ireland and the parties in Stormont.

I will take forward the implementation of New Decade, New Approach. The restoration of devolved government was a vital step in restoring confidence and stability. I will work closely with all parties in the Executive to preserve and uphold the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and its successors.

Prior to my appointment I had visited Northern Ireland as both Conservative and Unionist Party chairman and as security minister. It is a beautiful country with a vibrant culture and economy.

But I also appreciate Northern Ireland's unique circumstances. I am unapologetic about my view that the United Kingdom is the greatest country in the world. But it is only great because of the contributions of every nation within the Union.

I understand that we cannot take this for granted. I believe that all parts of the Union are going to thrive outside of the EU, but some have suggested that Brexit is a threat to Northern Ireland. They could not be more wrong.

Any trade deal that we agree with the EU must respect the needs of Northern Ireland and the Prime Minister has repeatedly stated that there will be no border in the Irish Sea.

Our lead negotiator David Frost, speaking in Europe, said clearly that "I am negotiating on behalf of Northern Ireland as for every other part of the UK".

Furthermore, as the Conservative and Unionist Party, it is vital that we leave the EU as one country, to maintain a United Kingdom.

Our manifesto in 2019 pledged that "we will never be neutral on the Union and why we stand for a proud, confident, inclusive and modern unionism that affords equal respect to all traditions and parts of the community".

As Secretary of State, I will stand up for Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom. To that end, these are my five pledges to both the people of Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom:

First, maintaining the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement for security, stability and prosperity will be my priority. I will work with the Executive to tackle paramilitarism and, with respect and sensitivity, to tackle the legacy of the past.

Second, any deal with the EU will respect the needs of Northern Ireland, including maintaining the Common Travel Area and ensuring there is no hard border with Ireland.

I will ensure that Northern Ireland's businesses and producers enjoy unfettered access to the rest of the UK, meaning that there will be no border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Now that we have left the EU, Northern Ireland will enjoy the full economic benefits, including new free trade agreements with the rest of the world.

Lastly, I will turbo-charge the Northern Irish economy. Working with the Executive, this will include supporting the executive to level-up infrastructure, enterprise and tourism, and to reduce public sector dependence, and make the most of our new City Deals and Growth Deals.

I promise to put my shoulder to the wheel and do everything in my power to help deliver the bright future which is entirely within Northern Ireland's grasp.

Brandon Lewis CBE is the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland