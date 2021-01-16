If a museum incorporating all sports is a runner, then the GAA should be at the front of the queue
The rich history of football and hurling would be an invaluable addition to a Northern Ireland Sports Museum, writes Declan Bogue
Declan Bogue
Not to boil everything down to a "number of hospital beds" argument, but the collapse - for now - of the Ulster Sports Museum charity appears just one more of those inevitabilities that occur during a pandemic. And one that no living person has experience of.