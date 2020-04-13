If we're going to combat coronavirus on the island of Ireland, we need to forget about the border

Ireland, north and south, should have our own data models to assess, direct and shape our public policies and our joint approach to combating Covid-19, writes Professor Samuel McConkey

In two or three years' time the world will be divided into two parts. In one there will be no transmission or circulation of Sars CoV2, the virus that causes Covid-19. In this part businesses will be largely back on their feet, commercial productivity will be high and society will once again be active and vibrant. This part of the world will include China, where the virus originated.

In the other, which could, tragically, include most of Africa and parts of Asia, the virus will continue to reside, circulating widely, causing disease and death.

In this part fear of viral infection will persist, particularly among older people and those with pre-existing conditions and diseases.

On the island of Ireland the virus crosses our borders freely. The future of Donegal will be closely linked with its neighbours in Derry and Tyrone; Louth's future will mirror those of Armagh and Down.

We have a joint responsibility to shape that future. If we want to protect the health of our people, ensure our businesses stay afloat and maintain our culture and community spirit, it ultimately boils down to the actions we take now.

It is up to us as individuals, families, communities and as nations to produce or create value, whether that is through goods we produce or services we provide. To do this we should be working to optimise our sustainable productivity as much as possible.

We must get our people back to work - to building homes and factories, cooking and producing food and drink, moving around people and goods, manufacturing goods for sale, making music and entertainment and playing sport.

We must get back to being a community, to worship, and to respectfully be with our loved ones when they are ill and dying and celebrate their life when they leave us.

To achieve this we need to come together as an all-island collective, using all of our resolve and determination to make Ireland a virus-free land.

The spread of Covid-19 has been severely curtailed in 30 provinces in China by carrying out a "four-step plan": securing basic essential services; creating social distancing; scaling-up government healthcare, and introducing rapid contact tracing, testing and self-isolation in expected cases.

Of course, we must acknowledge that the Chinese approach to containment has been authoritarian, implemented forcefully by the ruling Communist Party.

Thankfully this is not the way things work in Ireland.

However, it remains to be seen whether we have the same willingness and ability to co-ordinate and lead the joint actions of millions of people using a strategy backed by science and data in our tolerant and transparent liberal democracies.

In my view this crisis is a direct challenge to our usual way of government.

On the island of Ireland we have the strong and proud traditions of open discussion and free media, of dissent and protest, of financial transparency and disclosure, of cherishing diversity and challenge and of individual autonomy.

These values are embedded in many of our neighbouring countries in Europe also; it is unlikely that the dramatic measures taken to successfully control Covid-19 by the Chinese will be replicated either here or there.

What is important, however, is action. Countries could easily be decimated, particularly if basic services like healthcare, water, food, shelter and energy break down for weeks or months if people are too unwell to continue to work.

National economies will shrink by 30%-50% due directly or indirectly to Covid-19, a blow bigger than the one felt by the 2009 banking crisis. No one really knows how long this will continue. As an island we must work together using all the powers of our liberal, parliamentary democracies to control Covid-19.

By linking the public policies of our health departments in the north and south we can reach consensus and a joint approach to a wide range of issues like the use of face masks, contact tracing, testing of samples, duration of isolation, and travel restrictions.

In partnership our health services can work to share equipment, medications and ventilators as they are required.

We can also share our collective workforce of nurses, doctors and other front line healthcare workers, who are in much demand on both sides of the island.

We could also work together to look after patients on a cross-border basis as we have done successfully before through partnerships like Co-operation and Working Together in Derry, the HSE EU and North South Unit and the National Ambulance Service.

Jointly we can work to respond effectively to the economic challenges of this crisis and find ways to fund much-needed testing kits, PPE and other essential medical equipment and services.

As a virus with no respect for any land border it will spread both north and south and our data-mapping should reflect this.

Together we should develop identical forms for the collection of facts around Covid-19 so we can develop a model and prediction of the outbreak on an all-island basis.

Professor Niall Ferguson of Imperial College London quite rightly published his data models for the island of Britain, rather than the whole of the UK. These models have shaped the British Government's approach.

As an island ourselves we should have our own models to assess, direct and shape our public policies and our joint approach to combating this virus.

Our efforts to slow down the spread of the virus in Ireland are working.

We've seen some new international modelling data that suggests our infection rates have already peaked and that we're making progress towards flattening the curve.

Other countries like Austria, Norway and New Zealand are also noting improvements and are on the cusp of relaxing social distancing rules.

However, we should not take these signs as a reason to get complacent.

We in Ireland must work together as one unit, one community and with one united approach to combat Covid-19.

Professor Samuel McConkey is head of the department of international health and tropical medicine at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dublin (www.rcsi.com)