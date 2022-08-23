I’m 27 and don’t own a bra – but don’t call me ‘braless’

By highlighting the absence of the bra, we perpetuate the idea that a woman should be wearing one

I had my first ever bra fitting when I was 12, after making one of the worst discoveries you can make when you’re an insecure preteen – my breasts looked different from those around me. While mine clashed in size and shape like a pair of fraternal twins, my friends’ chests were perfectly round, identical, and miraculously nipple-free.