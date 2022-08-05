I’m a serial quitter who has walked away from two PhDs, two degrees and countless jobs and I don’t regret a thing

For years, we were inundated with hysterical headlines about how entitled, delicate and narcissistic millennials were. And now, it’s Gen Z’s turn to get raked over the coals . ‘Work-shy’ seems to come up time and time again as an accusation. This week, it was revealed via a Deloitte survey that half of Irish Gen-Z workers were planning to leave their current job within two years. And it’s not just in Ireland . In the US, 4.4 million people, most of them under 26, quit their jobs in April alone. Experts are calling it ‘the great resignation’, as youngsters leave jobs to seek out better work-life balance and more favourable conditions.