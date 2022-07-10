I’m baffled how the Conservatives and UK voters didn’t see through Boris Johnson’s lies much sooner
Supporters finally tired of PM’s bluff and bluster… them’s the breaks
Ivan Little
In the end, the end for Boris Johnson was as brazen and unrepentant as the rest of his reign as a shambolic Prime Minister who ignored the writing on the wall for himself for months but eventually did have a Humpty Dumpty fall and found there were precious few of the former king’s men or women left to put him together again.