I'm sharing my diary with you but all of us have a part to play in the fightback against the coronavirus pandemic

After another hectic week in charge of NI's response to Covid-19, Health Minister Robin Swann shares his diary with us

Exactly three months ago this weekend, I became Health Minister in the newly restored Northern Ireland Executive, which was a surprise to many, me included.

In that short time, no two days have been the same. And those days have become longer, and the workload more intense, as all of us across the health and social care system and across government pull together to mount the best response we can muster to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

Our amazing staff in the frontline of healthcare, and the dedicated public servants who support them, know all about long hours and late nights in this battle against a virus that is already touching every part of our community.

This past week has seen the further roll-out of my department's plans to deal with the expected surge in Covid-19 cases, and I've had the opportunity to see some of the huge amount of work that's going on across the system and the privilege to meet the staff delivering expert and compassionate care to people caught in the grip of this disease.

Monday

Being an early riser has stood me in good stead in this role. As my colleagues know, it's not unusual to get an email from me before dawn or in the middle of the night.

There's a lot to get done during the Covid-19 crisis, and I start the week by making a dent in the enormous volume of emails and correspondence that I receive every day.

I'm on the road by 7.30am from my home in Kells. The traffic on the normally busy route to Stormont is very light with so many businesses closed, staff working from home or on furlough and most people following the experts' advice to take only essential journeys.

After a brief catch-up with my private secretary and staff at the department's headquarters in Castle Buildings, and another batch of correspondence and situation reports, I'm joined by the Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly for a conference call with the Chinese Consul General to Northern Ireland, Madame Zhang Meifang, to discuss efforts to secure more equipment to support healthcare staff and the sharing of medical expertise from China on how to fight Covid-19.

I also thanked Madame Zhang for the Chinese government's generous donation of 10,000 facemasks. We are proud of the business connections and friendships we have cultivated with China over many years.

The Executive is now meeting three times a week and the first of these is at noon, via Zoom. Digital technology is proving vital in keeping all of us in contact and government simply couldn't operate at a time like this without the constant connection that it offers. Executive ministers are distant in location, but we're united in purpose as we make decisions that will help to save lives.

A flurry of phone calls, teleconferences and meetings takes place before my 3pm visit to the huge Procurement and Logistics Service warehouse at Boucher Road, Belfast and the dedicated team who are working away to despatch the much needed personal protective equipment (PPE) across Northern Ireland. It's packed with millions of items of PPE, including the 5.5 million pieces from UK Government stocks, and there's much more on the way.

I'm back at Castle Buildings for a phone call with the Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, and several more hours of calls, meetings and reading urgent submissions and papers prepared by my officials. I leave for home around 7.30pm, with a briefcase full of work to complete and a late-night check-in and update with my party leader Steve Aiken.

Tuesday

My children Freya (9) and Evan (7) are being home-schooled and my wife Jenny has a busy day of work ahead of her as their new teacher. I'd rather have my job than hers at the moment! Like kids everywhere, they're adapting to these unusual circumstances but thankfully the two of them get on quite well, most of the time, although both are missing their school friends. Telephone and Skype calls with grannies and grandas aren't the same as the hugs and kisses that both sides have been missing.

This morning I get a chance to visit Northern Ireland's first Nightingale hospital, along with our Chief Nursing Officer Charlotte McArdle. The tower block at Belfast City Hospital has been transformed in little over a week by dedicated teams who've worked tirelessly to create this facility. Not for the first time, I'm deeply impressed and humbled at the efforts made by our healthcare staff, managers and the companies who've worked under such tremendous pressure. The Nightingale is a whirl of activity and I'm so proud of the staff who will provide the very best care to patients in their hour of need.

At 2.30pm, after another round of video calls and briefings, I'm on the way to the Royal Victoria Hospital site to meet the scientists at the Regional Virology Laboratory. Their response to the massive increase in the scale of testing has been remarkable and I'm pleased to have the opportunity to thank them personally.

Since the Covid-19 crisis began, I've had frequent calls with my counterpart in the Republic, Simon Harris. Today, along with the Chief Medical Officers north and south, Dr Michael McBride and Dr Tony Holohan, we sign off on a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen our co-operation on the response to the pandemic.

At 5pm, I join Dr McBride at the Long Gallery in Parliament Buildings for the daily Executive press conference. In these socially distant times, the journalists aren't there in person and join us by video-link.

Most politicians would be happy to keep journalists at a distance, but I'm looking forward to seeing them all in person again! I make it clear that we have sufficient PPE supply for current demand and are working extremely hard to secure more supplies. Put simply, I will protect frontline staff as they fight Covid-19. I am also able to provide an update that we now have almost 200 ventilators with hundreds more on order, and I repeat my message to the public: stay home, save lives.

Wednesday

Another early start as I tackle the email inbox. In my North Antrim constituency, like everywhere else in Northern Ireland, people share deep concerns about coronavirus, so while I'm responsible for leading my department's response to the disease, I hear first-hand from people every day and do my best to provide the answers and the reassurance they need at this worrying time.

Of the many reports that come across my desk on a daily basis, the one that always fills me with dread and is opened with a sense of trepidation is the Public Health Agency report, that records not only the new number of positive cases but also, and more gut-wrenching, the number of deaths, every one a life lost and a family grieving. That's why I continue to push the message that your actions today have an effect on these numbers in a fortnight's time.

Anyone who knows me or has worked with me will know that my days are powered by tea! Lunch doesn't really happen at the moment, it's usually a homemade sandwich wolfed down at some point in the day as I read emails and briefing papers. Sometimes, it's a plate of toast from the staff kitchen.

The second of the week's 'virtual' Executive meetings is taking place today and there's much preparation to be done so that I can update colleagues across government.

This is a time of big calls and hard decisions as we tackle the biggest public health emergency of our lifetimes. I know how much our decisions have affected people's lives in every way. Thank you for putting your trust in us and be assured that what we're all doing will give our health service the very best chance in this battle and help us to save many lives.

Throughout the week, I speak regularly to the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock who visited us here at the department just a few weeks ago. Today he's chairing the important national ministerial taskforce on testing. Here in Northern Ireland, there's been a relentless drive to increase the number of tests carried out daily, particularly for frontline healthcare workers.

We've come a long way in a very short time, from 40 tests per day at the start of the outbreak, to over 800 tests per day now, and we expect this to increase this further in the coming days and weeks.

Thursday

We're now at a critical phase in our fight against coronavirus and our carefully developed surge plans are in operation. The public are with us and the vast majority of people are doing all they can to help our efforts by sticking to the rules on social distancing. I'm greatly heartened by the way our community is pulling together in these dark times.

Communication is key and this morning I take a few minutes to record a short video message for social media, providing an update on what's happening with PPE, testing and critical care preparations. It's also a chance to thank our health and social care staff for their work around the clock.

And as the Easter weekend approaches, I urge people not to break the rules: "We must all stay at home, be part of the fightback, not part of the virus."

Today also sees the launch of version two of our Covid-19 NI mobile app, which gives the public up-to-date advice at their fingertips. The first version was launched on March 27 and has been downloaded over 43,000 times. It's being used several thousand times per day with hundreds of specific questions posed to the Covid-19 NI advice and guidance 'chat-bot' - software that responds in real time to questions from users. Once again, leading edge technology is helping us to battle Covid-19. I hope everyone will download the Covid-19 NI app from Google Play and Apple App Store.

The conference calls come thick and fast all day, including an inter-governmental Zoom meeting involving the First and Deputy First Ministers, the Secretary of State, the Tanaiste and the Irish Health Minister. These meetings are vital as we work across these islands to mount the most effective campaign to defeat coronavirus.

Later, I take part in a Cobra call led by Dominic Raab, deputising for the Prime Minister who's receiving treatment for the symptoms of Covid-19 at a London hospital. It's business as usual at Downing Street.

This evening brings the most heart-warming and uplifting moment of the week for me: the clap for carers that now happens every Thursday at 8pm. We can never repay the debt we owe our healthcare staff and all the key workers who are doing so much for all of us at this time. My family, like millions of people all over the UK, take part in this outpouring of gratitude every week. It's a special moment. It was also my wife's birthday - which I thankfully remembered.

Friday

This is a Good Friday like no other I've ever known. Normally a quiet day for faith, family and Easter weekend preparation, all of us are living in a new and temporary reality. For me, the day holds a full diary of meetings and calls, submissions to be studied and decisions to be made.

There's the final Executive meeting of the week, then a visit with the Finance Minister Conor Murphy to the Huhtamaki factory in Belfast. In partnership with another Northern Ireland firm, Bloc Blinds, they're producing an amazing 13 million face shields for frontline health workers. Our local companies have been magnificent in answering the call for help as we prepare for this crisis. The partnership working across departments is something that is challenging many a critic but is providing a signal to many across Northern Ireland that as we are in this together so we will come through it together.

But the most amazing part of every day of the week is the support that I receive from a highly dedicated team of staff and officials in the Department of Health, who are working every hour that comes, without reservation or equivocation, facing every challenge and task with the same energy and determination as they were doing weeks ago.

And all of us can make a difference. All of us have a part to play in the fightback against Covid-19. This weekend, I urge everyone to stick with the restrictions and stay indoors. Don't put yourself, or your loved ones at risk. Be part of the fight back.

Please protect the health service and its great staff. And may I wish you a very happy and safe Easter.