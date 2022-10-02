I’m sorry to say Belfast is in a sorry state

A bleak picture in Belfast as full extent of the drugs and homeless problem becomes clear on visit to the capital

A teenager cuts up what looks to be tablets in a children's park in Belfast city centre

It’s been a depressing tale of two cities. And while I don’t want to exaggerate the situation I have to say that I’ve seen disturbing goings-on in Belfast and Dublin of late.

I hadn’t spent a lot of time in the centre of Belfast for a while, having got into the way of doing shopping online and socialising in the suburbs, though I thought talk from friends that downtown was best avoided might be overstating the dangers.

However, on a couple of night-time visits, I did sense a menace in the air, an atmosphere which wasn’t helped by having walked past a host of boarded-up buildings on Great Victoria Street en route to the Grand Opera House. (Golden Mile where are ye?)

Maybe, having read newspaper articles and having seen reports on the telly about drugs and homelessness in the city centre, I should have been better prepared.

Yet experiencing life on the streets even from a relative distance and without hanging about was decidedly uncomfortable.

Several years ago I researched a newspaper article about homelessness in Belfast and came away from my night-time ‘tours’ with the distinct impression that some people begging in doorways weren’t genuinely homeless, with many of them vanishing towards midnight, sometimes in expensive-looking cars.

But going through Belfast recently it was obvious that many of the men and women huddled on the streets were for real. And if anyone had any doubts about the gravity of it all, the disturbingly regular reports of deaths from drugs overdoses in the centre of Belfast are a sad testament that the city is in crisis. Not that the evidence was only there at night.

On an early morning walk along Dublin Road last week, I saw people begging in several places from the get-go and I couldn’t help feeling that they were more in need of urgent help than money.

One young man who was clearly the worse for wear of something or other and was naked apart from a pair of swimming trunks, was weaving his way down the pavement carrying bicycle wheels for some reason and shouting for ‘Micky’ to help him, wherever or whoever ‘Micky’ was.

Nearby, the sight of discarded needles was alarming, even though I’d seen far more of them and other drugs paraphernalia in online pictures from alleys off Botanic Avenue, North Street and in Donegall Street not far from the Art College.

People who are working tirelessly and selflessly on the frontline have been calling for action for months now from the PSNI, Belfast City Council and the slumbering Stormont government to tackle Belfast’s problems and even ITV News has been reporting on what one of their interviewees called a “drugs pandemic” exploding in the city.

It’s said that the mixing of drugs including heroin, crack cocaine, ketamine and alcohol is the main reason for the increase in deaths, while intravenous drug use is leading to more blood diseases.

Meanwhile, in Dublin on a busy, bustling Saturday afternoon, Temple Bar was heaving happily with packed pubs, cafes and restaurants but just over the river it was a different scene altogether, particularly on a tourist attraction boardwalk beside the Liffey which looked inviting but proved to be anything but.

I made the mistake of strolling down the boardwalk but within seconds a man had cursed me for not giving him money and a few steps further on I saw what looked to me like drug deals being done openly in broad daylight by a gang of youths whose gaze we studiously tried to avoid as we passed by.

One young girl on the ground was clearly distressed and vomiting, though her friends — if that’s the right word for them — completely ignored her plight.

And nearby one young man whose eyes were glazed over had his hand down the front of his jogging pant, totally oblivious to what else was going on.