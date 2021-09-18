I’m still waiting for that iconic first time buyer picture outside my home

It was a day of which I had dreamed for years — getting the keys to my first house and posing proudly at my front door with a smile on my face before posting the picture to Instagram. After all my efforts forgoing dinners out, putting off holidays, trying to save while paying rent and being strict with my finances, I thought it was the least I deserved. But a year of planning and three architects later, I’m still waiting for that elusive picture to mark the milestone.