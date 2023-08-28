‘In the land of taunt and banter, it’s always better to take a few hits’: Nobel Prize-winning poet Seamus Heaney was well able for detractors
Poet was admired to the point of reverence by many, but he was well able for detractors
My long ‘non-relationship’ with Seamus Heaney began when I bought a hardback copy of his second volume of poetry, Door into the Dark, when it was first published in 1969. It cured me of any literary pretentions I might have harboured and ended a teenage tendency to write atrocious poetry.