‘In the land of taunt and banter, it’s always better to take a few hits’: Nobel Prize-winning poet Seamus Heaney was well able for detractors

Poet was admired to the point of reverence by many, but he was well able for detractors

Seamus Heaney

Liam Collins

My long ‘non-relationship’ with Seamus Heaney began when I bought a hardback copy of his second volume of poetry, Door into the Dark, when it was first published in 1969. It cured me of any literary pretentions I might have harboured and ended a teenage tendency to write atrocious poetry.