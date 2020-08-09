Ireland's current coronavirus approach isn't fit for purpose - here's how we approach zero-covid

The complex task of eliminating coronavirus is achievable with strong leadership, writes Dr Gabriel Scally

The elimination of the Covid-19 virus in Ireland is not only achievable and desirable, it is also vital to enabling a fully functioning economy and society. What it requires is political leadership of the highest calibre.

Perhaps the current Taoiseach is the right person, in the right job, at the right time. Micheal Martin displayed his public health credentials when he made Ireland the first country in the world to curb environmental tobacco smoke. Now is the moment for those same qualities of leadership to be deployed to even greater effect.

This is an important moment in the complex task of defeating the Covid-19 virus. Across Europe, the number of infections is increasing following the lifting of restrictions. This has occurred at the peak of the summer holiday season when, undoubtedly, many people will want to put the social and economic sacrifices of the spring and early summer behind them. Enjoying good weather and the company of family and friends, home or abroad, is what this season should be all about.

But the virus could easily thrive in the more relaxed atmosphere - and any substantial resurgence would set a dangerous scene for the autumn and winter months ahead. An effective vaccine may not be available for some time. In truth, it would be extremely unwise to rely on an effective vaccine being found.

The current situation here poses a choice between two roads. The first is that we continue with substantial social restrictions, with them being eased or tightened from time to time, depending on the levels of new infections being found.

This would be an extremely bumpy path. For elderly and vulnerable people in particular, it creates the prospect of some degree of isolation indefinitely and hoping for the arrival of that effective vaccine. It would undoubtedly mean further substantial social restriction placed on communities, villages or towns in order to deal with local flare-ups.

This would be enormously disruptive and damaging to education and the economy. It would also mean further deaths, and, for some people, the long-term effects of serious damage done by Covid-19 to their health - the so-called 'long-Covid'.

But there is a second road available. We could set the goal of eliminating the virus and preventing its return. It would require effort and determination. The goal would be to get the number of cases arising within Ireland down to zero, and keeping it there.

The term 'elimination' is often used to describe the situation. Achieving elimination means that the only cases occurring in a country are those that have their origins from new importations of the virus.

As an island, Ireland is perfectly placed to adopt what has been termed the 'zero-Covid' strategy. Making use of this island advantage is what has kept the populations safe and economies functioning in islands as diverse as New Zealand and Taiwan. Both places are avoiding the virus spreading in their countries and have reaped the benefits to their lives and economies from removal of social and work restrictions.

So what is needed to achieve Zero-Covid here?

The first key element is to drive down the number of infections occurring across the country by further developing the vital Find-Test-Trace-Isolate-Support systems. It means very active case finding involving public communication campaigns, particularly targeted at vulnerable communities and workplaces, so as to encourage people to come forward for testing as soon as possible when they develop symptoms.

The current testing and tracing system is well proven and should be further enhanced in any ways necessary. Isolating and supporting people who are close contacts or positive cases is vital. People may not come forward for testing, even if they have obvious symptoms, if they will lose work and income as they have to isolate.

Similarly, enabling people to self-isolate in a supportive environment is important, so as to avoid the infection of others in their household. Investing in financial and accommodation support for potential or confirmed cases could pay very real dividends in driving down the numbers of new cases to zero.

The second and vital component of eliminating the virus is to make sure there is no importation of new cases. This will require a properly structured and resourced system of public health controls at airports and ferry ports.

Different islands have taken different approaches to arriving passengers. These range from compulsory and supervised quarantine for 14 days on arrival, to Bermuda's system of requiring a negative test in the days before boarding the flight, followed by testing on arrival and several times over the course of the subsequent weeks.

What is entirely clear is that Ireland's current approach is not fit for purpose and should be strengthened considerably.

There are, of course, substantial issues to be overcome. An agreed approach with the Northern Ireland Assembly Executive is absolutely vital. The Health Committee of the Assembly has already supported the zero-Covid approach. The notable achievement of having interoperable mobile phone applications for Covid-19 should be built upon by top-level agreements on a range of other north-south issues.

The east-west dimension is also crucial. Scotland has a commendably strong position in favour of zero-Covid and Nicola Sturgeon has shown tremendous leadership in calling for a 'four nation' agreement to work for the elimination of the virus. Ireland should be an enthusiastic supporter of this approach, for the benefit of us all.

Dr Gabriel Scally is president of the Epidemiology and Public Health section of the Royal Society of Medicine