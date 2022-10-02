Ireland’s Future would be much brighter if everyone were invited

Last week, I attended an event in Leinster House as part of the Seanad centenary celebrations. The exhibition, Northern Voices, showcases former senators with Northern Irish connection, and it was good to see Catherine McGuinness, Bríd Rodgers, and Martin McAleese there. The Seanad was originally designed to protect the unionist minority in Ireland: it now, unfortunately, has none. We should make a concerted effort to rectify this, and seek to encourage voices from across the spectrum of Protestantism, unionism and loyalism to participate.