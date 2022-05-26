Irish speakers celebrate but promise language legislation is just the beginning

The TUV leader Jim Allister has predicted that activists will use the courts to maximise the remit and strength of the act

Irish language activists in Belfast marching for an Irish language act, the colour red used as a key part of the campaign

One leading Irish language activist explained to Raidió na Gaeltachta earlier this week that he had never taken heroin, though he imagined the experience would be like Saturday’s Dream Dearg march in Belfast.

Whilst he pointed out that he was not advocating taking class A drugs, he was clearly still on a high.

“There was Irish spoken in front of me, behind me, to the left of me and to the right of me,” he said, paraphrasing Saint Patrick perhaps.

Every Irish speaker on the same march described being in the sea of red coming down the Falls Road as a powerful experience.

It was as much a celebration, a post-Covid blow-out, as a demonstration about the minutiae of language legislation.

But that highly motivated crowd, politically independent, young and well-gender balanced, fully embracing the identity ‘Gael’ was, and is, determined to win the rights they believe in.

The Irish language component of the Identity and Language Bill is, for the most part, symbolic, but symbolism is of course very important here.

It will create ‘standards’ not rights. It will be ‘official recognition’, but it is an exaggeration to describe what is expected as official status.

The legislation promises to ‘protect’ the Irish language – what that means will be the focus of debate, and court cases, in the years to come. The outlook of the Irish language commissioner will be of critical importance.

The TUV leader Jim Allister has predicted that activists will use the courts to maximise the remit and strength of the act. Of course, they will.

The removal of a Penal-era law banning Irish in legal documentation or in courts might seem symbolic for most people, but it will create space for judicial activism and campaigning for forms to be provided in Irish – leading to a need for translators.

Irish language groups have made to strategic decision to ‘catch a victory’ as the Irish expression goes, to celebrate what has been won rather than highlight how weak the proposed legislation is (and that’s before it has passed though Westminster) and how far it is from what was campaigned for.

Dream Dearg organiser Cuisle Nic Liam describes the proposed legislation as the “very beginning of the legislative journey but Irish speakers in this state will be officially recognised in law.

“An historic advancement.”

Or as the group’s Twitter account put it: “This is only the beginning.”