Irish unity won’t magically happen — it’ll need a miracle of statecraft

In an extract from his new book, ‘Never Better: My Life in Our Times’, RTÉ's former Northern Ireland editor says a border poll within a decade is unlikely — and he believes constitutional change would be rejected, even if it were put to the people within that timeframe

Sinn Fein activists calling for a border poll, stage a demonstration outside Parliament Buildings, Stormont in 2020 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Tommie Gorman Sun 18 Sep 2022 at 09:30