Irish unity won’t magically happen — it’ll need a miracle of statecraft
In an extract from his new book, ‘Never Better: My Life in Our Times’, RTÉ's former Northern Ireland editor says a border poll within a decade is unlikely — and he believes constitutional change would be rejected, even if it were put to the people within that timeframe
In an interview with Sky News’s Beth Rigby on May 19 the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald made a statement that is likely to be linked to her for the rest of her political career. She told the 46-year-old presenter that “a united Ireland will happen in our time” and elaborated: “It will happen in our lifetime... without a shadow of a doubt. We will see constitutional change in the course probably of the next decade. Of that there is no doubt and we need to prepare for that.”