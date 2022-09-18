Irish unity won’t magically happen — it’ll need a miracle of statecraft

In an extract from his new book, ‘Never Better: My Life in Our Times’, RTÉ's former Northern Ireland editor says a border poll within a decade is unlikely — and he believes constitutional change would be rejected, even if it were put to the people within that timeframe

Sinn Fein activists calling for a border poll, stage a demonstration outside Parliament Buildings, Stormont in 2020 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Tommie Gorman

In an interview with Sky News’s Beth Rigby on May 19 the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald made a statement that is likely to be linked to her for the rest of her political career. She told the 46-year-old presenter that “a united Ireland will happen in our time” and elaborated: “It will happen in our lifetime... without a shadow of a doubt. We will see constitutional change in the course probably of the next decade. Of that there is no doubt and we need to prepare for that.”