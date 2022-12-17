It might be fraught in the Chennaoui household but I’ve managed to finally convince my entire crew of the value, fun and togetherness of sport

I fell out of obsession with football — or soccer, depending on which foot you traditionally kick with — quite some time ago. A Liverpool FC fanatic as a girl, I had posters of the team on my bedroom walls, ripped out of my brother’s Shoot magazine, alongside those of New Kids On The Block from the pages of Look-in. John Aldridge and Ian Rush never appeared more uncomfortable bedfellows as when sharing teenage bedroom wall space with Joey and Jordan from the biggest boy band of their time.