It might sound strange, but pole dancing helped me through grief
Siân Docksey© Independent.co.uk
When people ask to see your favourite pole trick, they don’t expect it to be lying facedown on the floor muttering “oh my god” into the carpet. But in a year where two friends’ suicides turned my nervous system into hot mince, pole dancing gave me unexpected tools to piece my mental health back together. Here’s what I learned about dealing with grief by hanging off a stick, both literally and emotionally.