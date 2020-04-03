It's hard not to look at Ian Marshall's failure to retain his Irish senate seat and ask how committed the Republic's political system is to making space for unionism

The 'partnership, equality and mutual respect' between north and south, enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement, was frayed by Brexit and is now at breaking point over coronavirus, writes Eilis O'Hanlon

With every-thing else that's going on in the world right now, Ian Marshall's failure to retain his seat in the Irish Seanad probably doesn't qualify as all that important, but it's not without significance of its own.

The Markethill man, a former president of the Ulster Farmers' Union, was nominated to the upper house of Ireland's parliament by Leo Varadkar in 2018 as a rare voice for unionism.

Sinn Fein, feeling generous for once, supported his bid and he became the first unionist from Northern Ireland to be elected by senators, members of the Dail and councillors.

This week, after sitting as an independent for two years, Marshall faced re-election for the first time in a proper, multi-way battle as Seanad elections went ahead, despite the coronavirus, in a medically-appropriate, socially distanced way.

He received just 10 votes out of a total electorate of 1,169 and was eliminated on the fourth count having managed to pick up a single, paltry extra vote.

Only three of the 25 candidates for a seat on the so-called Agricultural Panel got fewer votes.

Tactical voting by representatives of the big parties, who wanted to make sure that their candidates who lost out in the recent general election regained a hasty foothold on the political ladder, was what ultimately did for him. Running for public office can be a cruel and cutthroat business.

It's still hard not to look at Ian Marshall's fate and wonder just how committed the Irish political system really is to making space for unionism.

Those north of the border who identify as British may be indulged for a while, as long as they don't tread on too many toes; but when old political demands and allegiances rear their ugly heads, Northern Ireland invariably loses out because listening to pro-Union voices simply isn't regarded as a priority.

How different it all looked two years ago. There had been northern Protestants in the Seanad before.

The late writer Sam McAughtrey, a native of Tiger's Bay in north Belfast, actually has a strong prior claim to be the first unionist elected to the Seanad, having won a by-election in 1996 to the Industrial and Commercial Panel.

A lifelong supporter of the trade union movement, McAughtrey always made it clear that he saw himself first and foremost as a "labour man", but he was undoubtedly a unionist too, albeit one whose identity came in a "hybrid" form that made him happy to belong both to the UK and the Irish nation.

Peace campaigner Gordon Wilson, whose 20-year-old daughter Marie was killed by the IRA in Enniskillen in 1987, also served with distinction in the Seanad, having been nominated by then-Taoiseach Albert Reynolds.

Marshall's victory in 2018 definitely did feel like progress all the same. Getting a bit carried away by the occasion, the BBC even declared that it not only represented the "wind of change", but a "strengthening gale". Steady on, fellas, it's only the Seanad.

Now that gale is barely a breeze and what makes this worrying is that it's not as if Ian Marshall was what you'd call a diehard. As unionists go, he couldn't have been more moderate.

He campaigned against Brexit, which should have ticked all the right boxes in Dublin, and embraced cross-border partnership with enthusiasm, declaring that his presence in the Oireachtas proved "the future for everyone is about collaboration".

If someone like him can't get the necessary support for another term, what hope for more traditional unionists to break the mould?

Whether his inability to garner enough support this time around was sabotaged by the new mood of anti-unionist and anti-British feeling in the Republic is impossible to say. One can only hope not.

But while he's accepted his defeat graciously, it's hardly an encouraging sign.

On the very first page of the Belfast Agreement, which is now held up as practically sacred by nationalists, it says: "We are committed to partnership, equality and mutual respect as the basis of relationships within Northern Ireland, between North and South, and between these islands."

That sense of mutual respect was stretched to the limit by Brexit and now the coronavirus crisis threatens to rip it asunder as demands grow south of the border for Northern Ireland to stop following the UK lead's on Covid-19 and get into line with Dublin instead.

It makes sense for the two halves of the island to act in tandem at the present time. As the cliche has it, Covid-19 doesn't recognise the border and there are undoubtedly many things that the UK could be doing far better, not least ramping up testing for doctors and nurses and in the wider community, as well as increasing the supply of personal protection equipment to everyone in the NHS who needs it.

But there are also valid questions to be asked about whether Ireland's current approach to testing and contact tracing is as thorough as is being claimed either.

The truth is that everyone is listening to what they think is the best medical and scientific advice to reduce the inevitable death toll and there's not the slightest shred of evidence that authorities, whether in Belfast, London or Dublin, are motivated by anything less than a desperate desire to save lives.

So, why is it that whenever the call goes out for a joint approach between the two halves of the island on any matter it always seems to be based on the assumption that the Republic, as the wiser half, must be the one calling the shots, while Northern Ireland should stop being silly and do what it's told?

Unionists are entitled to look at everything that's happening and ask: is this a foretaste of what life would be like in a united Ireland?

Is the future envisaged by nationalists one in which Northern Ireland is just another region, like Offaly, or Achill Island, doffing its cap and taking orders from Dublin in return for the occasional pat on the head or seat at the table?

That's what makes Ian Marshall's defeat significant. It's not about how many unionists are in the Seanad, which is a fairly laughable institution at the best of times, but about whether there's the slightest interest in what's known as Official Ireland to acknowledge the fact that unionists are not just some bothersome national minority, who must be indulged now and then like unruly children who don't know what's good for them, but an equal people in their own right.

The jury is still out on that one.