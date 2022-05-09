It’s open season on Stephen Donnelly – but a decent health system is key to a united Ireland

When open season is declared on a minister, it does beg the question whether the politician concerned is so incompetent those working with them feel the need to make it publicly known – or are they making waves in their sector with their policies, so the status quo merchants bite back?

Stephen Donnelly is in that space of assessment now. Two books on the pandemic have cast the Minister for Health in a halo of ineptitude. Richard Chambers’ A State of Emergency suggests Taoiseach Micheál Martin lost faith in and patience with the Health Minister during the pandemic. The book claims both the Taoiseach and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan bypassed Donnelly.

The minister dismissed the quotes as coming from “anonymous sources”. Not so anonymous and easy to dismiss though was HSE chief executive Paul Reid, who told Hugh O’Connell and Jack Horgan-Jones’ Pandemonium that Donnelly’s attitude “riled up” HSE staff, who felt he could be disrespectful. This second book presents a similar picture to the first as it says Holohan didn’t trust Donnelly with the advice he was providing and that the minister infuriated his department’s staff by coming into the office, despite having Covid-19 symptoms. Donnelly has again refuted allegations against him, but there’s a clear pattern of officials in the health system actively briefing against their minister. The behaviour wouldn’t be tolerated by a more experienced politician.

The Health Minister also got ambushed by Fine Gael ministers at Cabinet last week over the structures around the ownership of the new National Maternity Hospital. Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys, Helen McEntee and Hildegarde Naughton complained that approval on the project was being rushed and sought guarantees that all legal healthcare services would be available at the new hospital.

The same female Fine Gael ministers had little enough to say when their own former health minister, Simon Harris, signed off on an agreement for the hospital that had weaker conditions that the current arrangement. And those same female ministers were pretty quiet a fortnight ago when a Fine Gael general election candidate resigned from the party alleging “bullying, character assassination, intimidation and slander”.

Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers hit back, saying Donnelly was being undermined. About time the Health Minister got some modicum of support from his adopted party. He is far from loved in Fianna Fáil due to a belief he just breezed into the party and got handed a seat at Cabinet. But the Health Minister does have to shoulder responsibility for failing to have support at Cabinet lined up in advance.

The narrative around potential Catholic Church interference in the hospital now threatens the entire project and the minister on hand appears to have no idea how to combat it. Building a €1bn facility on one of the biggest hospital campuses in the country, on land in an area with the most expensive real estate in the country, is not a simple matter, so it takes deft handling.

Donnelly is the latest in a long line of ministers to find the fancy rhetoric of opposition is a world away from the painful reality of government. But the attacks on his authority from all sides are fuelling speculation that he won’t be in the job beyond this December’s Cabinet reshuffle. After holding the job through the pandemic, when the scope and spend on the health services expanded in an unimaginable fashion, Donnelly has but a short time to show he has a grip on the long-term reforms required.

The sense that vested interests will stall and hold off on any reforms until the sitting minister gets moved on is palpable. New year, new minister, new priorities – same old story. The lack of stability in the Department of Health has existed for a decade.

Mary Harney was the last minister who didn’t have a ‘temporary’ sign up on her office, which allowed her to press ahead with initiatives like the national cancer strategy.

The tenures of James Reilly, Leo Varadkar and Simon Harris were flecked with some noble measures, particularly in primary care, but were largely forgettable. Donnelly risks falling into the same category of ­failing to leave a mark.

A post-pandemic update to the Sláintecare plan, allowing a touch of practicality too, would be helpful. Again, that is far from as simple as it sounds. Ending the two-tier health system appears to be an aspiration of all political parties. How to get there is the difficult part. Bringing down waiting lists, which were at a record high before the pandemic, and got worse because of the crisis, is the immediate priority.

The outcome of the Northern Ireland Assembly elections places an ever-greater prerogative on creating a fit-for-purpose health system. The election result leaves two in five voters in the nationalist camp, another two in five in the unionist tent and a now-growing one in five voters with a foot in neither. Tribal loyalty doesn’t determine their votes. Achieving ­policy change does.

Bread-and-butter issues shaped this election. The cost of living was more pressing than a border poll and hospital waiting lists topped the Irish Sea border for relevance. The NHS used to be greatest ally for those seeking to keep Northern Ireland in the UK. But the appalling decline of the UK’s health service after 15 years of Tory under-investment has left its standing diminished.

A United Ireland isn’t just about a demographic headcount. It’s showing people in Northern Ireland the benefits of unifying with the Republic – economically, politically and culturally. In terms of job opportunities, infrastructure and social progress, the south has overtaken the north in many ways over the past generation. Delivery of enhanced public services is still an aspiration.

Having a health system that matches the best in Europe would go a ways towards winning over the unaligned, swaying the doubters amongst the nationalists, and trying in a small way to reassure unionists their lives would be better in a united Ireland.