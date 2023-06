"With Michelle O'Neill beside her, Mary Lou McDonald should announce that no member of a restored Northern Executive nor any future Sinn Féin cabinet minister will attend IRA commemorations"

Mary Lou McDonald rarely comes out to play anymore. God be with the days when the leader of the opposition appeared on the Dáil plinth at the drop of a hat. Journalists were guaranteed sound bites, answers to their questions and ritual attacks on the Government. She fed the media beast. The beast responded by printing her one-liners.