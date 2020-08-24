It’s time to address our immigration laws

This week the Home Office has amended its immigration rules to allow people in Northern Ireland covered by the Good Friday Agreement to bring in family members through the EU settlement scheme.

The new rules reflect the recognition made in a speech by Theresa May, when Prime Minister in Belfast in February 2019, that ‘in some cases recently, people have encountered difficulties in securing their rights as Irish citizens to bring in family members to Northern Ireland’.

Among those encountering difficulties were Emma and Jake De Souza. Emma, born in Northern Ireland and married to a US citizen, wanted to return home with her husband. Her application was refused under UK immigration law which automatically treated her as a British citizen regardless of how she identified herself.

This sat uneasily with the Good Friday Agreement provisions that the people of Northern Ireland can identify as Irish, British or both without adverse consequences. Emma De Souza launched a legal challenge which ultimately did not reach a definitive ruling as it was withdrawn following the introduction of the new rules. However, the new arrangements are a short term, quick fix and not the durable solution promised by Theresa May.

Read more EU citizenship rule takes effect after Northern Ireland woman’s battle

The change though welcome only applies to applications made before June 30, 2021 in cases where the relationship existed before the end of December 2020. The concession is linked to arrangements under the EU settlement scheme.

Earlier this year, the joint committee of the two human rights commissions published a legal analysis by Alison Harvey, an eminent QC specialising in immigration law setting out how the issue could be resolved through changes to UK immigration law. This longer term solution remains on the table and will no doubt come to prominence again once the current amended rules cease in 2021.

This is not the only question of citizenship sitting unresolved from the identity provisions of the Good Friday Agreement. The December 2017 joint report agreed between the UK government and the EU 27 provided the far reaching commitment to no loss of citizenship rights, opportunities and benefits for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland. How this promise would fully work in practice has never been translated into fine grained detail.

The Ireland/Northern Ireland protocol already contains the commitment to ‘no diminution of rights’ under the rights and safeguards section of the agreement. The full scope of what is covered also remains to be seen. However, as a minimum the protocol recognises that it includes keeping pace with specific EU law protections covering equal treatment in employment, self-employment, social security and access to goods and services alongside freedom from discrimination based on race and ethnic origin.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and the Northern Ireland Human Rights and Equality Commission will form a dedicated mechanism under the protocol to monitor, advise, report and where necessary enforce the no diminution of rights guarantee.

The Good Friday Agreement provides a dimension to protect EU law rights not available to the rest of the United Kingdom. The identity provisions also provide the key to unlock citizenship issues over the longer term. Realising the value and importance of this remains a challenge.

Les Allamby is Chief Commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission

Sinead Gibney is Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission