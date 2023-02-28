It’s time to recycle Belfast’s old buildings instead of building new ones

With CBRE recently reporting that there was 1.24 million square feet of vacant office stock in Belfast at the end of 2022, it is clear there is no shortage of space for companies looking to set up in the city.

However, demands from businesses for high spec and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) credentials means that although there may be space available, much of it is no longer suitable.

New developments such as Merchant Square and the Ewart are leading the way from a sustainability standpoint with BREEAM Excellent ratings and Grade A EPC ratings, which many companies are seeking as a must-have, especially those large blue chip organisations Belfast wants to attract.

With developments such as these in short supply within the city, CBRE is estimating shortages of ‘best in class stock’ from 2024 onwards. With ESG high on companies’ agendas, ‘recycling’ existing buildings will be much more sustainable than a ‘demolish and rebuild’ approach. As a consequence, Belfast will need to upgrade its supply of older and dormant buildings.

Belfast has strong foundations, with much of our office stock built in the 1960s and 1970s, when concrete was in vogue. These robust in-situ concrete framed buildings were designed to survive bomb blasts and support heavy pre-cast concrete cladding panels.

The building structures also accommodated loadings imposed by heavy filing and storage systems – a surplus requirement in today’s digital age. As a result, the available load bearing potential of these structures creates an opportunity for offices to expand upwards through the construction of additional floors.

Carlton House, the former social security office on Shaftsbury Square, is a prime example. This five-storey building has recently been granted planning permission for refurbishment and extension. The existing structure facilitated the creation of a further four floors of Grade A office space and a roof terrace, designed to address Shaftesbury Square as a key node within the city, and to appropriately respond to the height of other buildings in the vicinity.

The flexibility of these structures also presents an opportunity to merge our existing buildings into office accommodation suitable for large scale organisations with a sizable employee base. Merchant Square on Wellington Place originated as three individual buildings – Oyster House, Ferguson House and Royston House. This was an ambitious and complex project that involved amalgamating the three buildings, stripping them back to the concrete core, and adding an extension, effectively doubling the lettable area.

As Belfast’s largest-ever single office let (to PwC), Merchant Square is a blueprint for how existing structures can be successfully transformed to attract the foreign direct investment that the city so urgently needs. Open 24/7, the building is also adapted to enable staff to work in any time zone.

The building, along with the neighbouring Urban HQ on Upper Queen Street, is indicative of the flexible workspaces that companies now require. The move to remote working during the pandemic taught businesses that individuals can work on their own, but in many industries there is still a need for staff to come together to collaborate. The onus, therefore, is now on companies to entice their staff back to the office.

With a global shift in the working environment, gone are the days of the open plan office where repetitive arrangements of desks and boardrooms were commonplace. Across the world, our clients in Belfast, London, Toronto and Pisa desire a more eclectic and attractive offer.

The move online has also increased the demand for soundproof booths for taking calls. Landlords will need to keep these changes in mind when refurbishing and regenerating their current office stock.

Post-pandemic it was difficult to predict what the future would hold for city centre office spaces. Although there is still clearly an inherent need for Grade A offices, it is no secret that the city must diversify in order to survive and thrive. As Belfast does not yet have a developed culture of city centre living, it is currently the office workers who keep the retail sector alive.

However, if we are to sustain and nurture that centre outside of traditional working hours, we need to foster city centre living and invest in our leisure offering. While other cities have a culture of living above shops, bars and restaurants, much of our city centre exists at ground floor level only. The activation of upper floors and the inhabitation of expansive vacant rooftops for hospitality and leisure purposes is vital..

With the regeneration of the former BHS into a mixed-use leisure and retail complex, and the redevelopment of the vacant Debenhams store in CastleCourt Shopping Centre into a cinema and leisure offering, Belfast is finally charting a course that will create a healthy and vibrant city centre.

Ciaran Deazley is a director of LIKE Architects, Belfast