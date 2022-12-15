I’ve been a victim of ‘revenge porn’ – let me tell you about men like Stephen Bear

I wish I could say I was the exception to the rule back then, that revenge porn didn’t run rampant because society didn’t see the issue, but I’d be lying. At my secondary school, revenge porn was currency

"Many people who are in intimate relationships will have explicit images of their partner, but if that relationship ends — and ends badly, as many do — what then for those pictures?" Stock image - Getty

Emma Flint © Independent.co.uk Thu 15 Dec 2022 at 22:18