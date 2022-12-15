I’ve been a victim of ‘revenge porn’ – let me tell you about men like Stephen Bear
I wish I could say I was the exception to the rule back then, that revenge porn didn’t run rampant because society didn’t see the issue, but I’d be lying. At my secondary school, revenge porn was currency
Emma Flint© Independent.co.uk
Ever had that sinking feeling? It feels like your stomach drops away from you, your body tingling as the heat raises – you’re anxious, yet can’t really move. The moment becomes a freeze frame, as if wading through treacle as reality tries to set in through the numbness.