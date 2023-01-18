Jeremy Clarkson hasn’t ever hidden… who exactly did Amazon and ITV think they were hiring?
Reports suggest that the ex-‘Top Gear’ presenter’s lucrative Amazon deal may be coming to an end after his appalling comments about Meghan Markle. But Clarkson has been telling us exactly what sort of person he is for years – why on earth didn’t everyone believe him?
Louis Chilton© Independent.co.uk
Outrage was more than justified. People had a right to be appalled when The Sun published Jeremy Clarkson’s now-infamous newspaper column about Meghan Markle on 16 December.