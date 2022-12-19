Jeremy Clarkson is a national embarrassment but his sickening rant about Meghan Markle only shows why she’s won
Harriet Williamson© Independent.co.uk
Jeremy Clarkson has a fantasy. No, it’s not about finally finding a car that can increase the size of his genitals. Or being served steak and chips by the BBC 24 hours a day, when he rings a little silver bell. Neither is it about picking up a rifle and shooting striking public sector workers in front of their children – that was back in 2011, do keep up!