Jim Allister a Voice crying in the wilderness

Equally at home challenging the Chief Constable on Nolan or savaging the DUP's record in government, Jim Allister is having a moment. So why does his Traditional Unionist Voice party struggle for support?

When Jim Allister resigned from the DUP in March 2007 (following an overwhelming decision by the party executive to endorse an arrangement which would result in a DUP First Minister with a Sinn Fein deputy in May), it spooked the party. They knew they were taking a huge risk, anyway, so the departure of their MEP was a blow. What they couldn't be sure of is what he would do next; with both Bob McCartney's United Kingdom Unionist Party and the UUP suggested as possibilities.