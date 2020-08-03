John Hume was a legend... he represented the best of us

As someone who avoided the worst of the Troubles I missed many of Hume's biggest achievements, decades spent fighting for peace in Northern Ireland.

By the time I became aware of him, Hume had taken on an almost mythical figure.

A man who was willing to truly put it all on the line to deliver a better Ireland for all its people.

Derry is a place in which rightly or wrongly, we feel we often get the raw end of the deal.

A city that bore the brunt of the discrimination handed down by the old unionist-led Stormont regime and suffered greatly during the Troubles.

But Hume gave us something to shout about, a proud Derryman known the world over for his achievements. People might not know Derry, but they knew Hume.

The legend only grew when I started attending his old alma matter, St Columb's College, where he also taught.

As someone with a keen interest in politics Hume to me represented the best of us, someone willing to put self interest aside to serve the greater good.

He played a key role in establishing Derry's credit union, lifting hundreds of families just like his own out of poverty.

As others turned to guns, Hume turned to words. As others sought to drive us further apart Hume stood in the middle, like a bulwark, desperately trying to hold two sides together.

Hume was never afraid to stand up for what he thought was right, even if it made him unpopular or put himself and his family at risk.

He spoke out against the Bloody Sunday march that ended in tragedy and attracted widespread scorn, some from within his own party, for engaging in the Hume-Adams talks.

I had the pleasure of meeting the man, Ireland's greatest, at a school prize giving in the mid to late 2000s.

He had retired from political life by then and was beginning to show signs of dementia.

Though the man's mind may have diminished his stature had not.

I was lucky enough to have a photo of the two of us taken that evening that I never tire of posting on social media.

It remains among my most treasured possessions, alongside two books signed by him.

In 2017 I attended the Derry premiere of Maurice's Fitzpatrick's film 'John Hume in America'.

Hume himself had been too ill to attend but I was lucky enough to share a few words with his wife Pat, a lady in every sense of the word.

The film detailed the work Hume had done working in the US attempting to get them to take an interest in Northern Ireland.

When I think of Hume the closing shots of the documentary come back to me.

A postscript was added explaining Hume was too ill to take part and featured footage of him walking along the water near his holiday home.

The footage was touching in its simplicity, a great man coming to the end of his life, an old warrior, his battle over.

Rest easy John.