John Hume was architect of peace, but Seamus Mallon was the man who built it

Death comes to us all but Seamus Mallon almost seemed invincible to me. So it was with a heavy heart that I discovered he was seriously ill a few weeks ago.

In October we went to Rice’s Hotel in Poyntzpass where he had lunch, sank a couple of Guinness, followed by a small Jameson. He wasn’t in reminiscing form. No, he was being the Mallon of old. A force of nature as he let rip on the political stagnation at Stormont and the near collapse of the British political system over Brexit. I suggested those could be the themes for his next book but he rather prophetically said: “What would I say? I don’t have another one in me!”

It was such a privilege to work with someone like Seamus Mallon. No two days were the same. It was like trying to stand up on a roller coaster. But people, me included, were just drawn to him. When he spoke it was with grave consideration. Everyone listened. They listened in London, in Dublin and in Washington.

Eventually they listened in Belfast too. Unionists initially regarded Mallon as their bete noir. He was a constant critic of political and partisan policing. He campaigned for the disbandment of the UDR and was a constant thorn in side of the Northern Ireland Office and their securocrats. But unionists would also recognise Mallon as a man with whom they could eventually do business.

Seamus was completely fearless. He was also a man of great empathy and emotion. He had also great spontaneity. Once after a win on the horses he dispatched me to Madden’s Bar in Newry to buy two bottles of Champagne or as close as they had to it. Phil Caplan, then an American intern who was sweeping out pigeon droppings in the loft of our office, was completely blown away by being invited to join in the celebrations with the Honourable Member for Newry and Armagh.

Caplan went on to be President Clinton’s staff secretary who would later greet Seamus at the White House.

When Seamus Mallon hit the green benches at Westminster as an MP they knew a very different force had arrived in Parliament. He may have quoted Wordsworth’s Westminster Bridge as he gazed on the majestic edifice but once inside those halls he slew his opponents with a deadly fervour. And it was not always words that struck opponents. Government ministers quivered when on the receiving end of the infamous Mallon glare. Those working for him also tried to avoid that glare.

Canvassing for Seamus Mallon was a dream. Everyone felt they knew him. He relished canvassing and meeting people, even if the area was hostile. Mallon had no fear of plastic paddy republicanism. He was an authentic patriot. Seamus knew the folly of trying to bomb and shoot a pathway to a united Ireland. His roadmap to a new Ireland was based on people and built on partnership.

Once canvassing for Joe Hendron in what was locally known as RPG Avenue, the canvass team was set upon by republican agitators. SDLP canvassers rushed to leave the street until Mallon took hold of the loud hailer and shouted: “Hold ground, no one runs!” It was like being led by General Patton. Local residents came out to shake his hand. Mallon was not one to escape by the backdoor when there was a wall to walk through.

Former deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon has died

PACEMAKER BELFAST 13/12/99 First Minister David Trimble and Dep First Minister Seamus Mallon sit opposate Mary Harney Taoinshada and the Taoiseah Bartie Ahern at the Historic first meeting of the North South Ministerial Council in Armagh today. Picture Pacemaker

PACEMAKER BELFAST 03/09/98 President Clinton is shown the view of Belfast from the top steps of Parliament Buildings this morning by First minister David Trimble and his Deputy Seamus Mallon and Prime Minister Tony Blair.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 9/7/99 First and Deputy first ministers David Trimble and Seamus Mallon share a joke and a laugh as they both graduated from Queens University in Belfast this afternoon, both recieved houourary docterates for their work in the Peace Process.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 02/11/98 Irish PM Bertie Aherne shakes hannds with Northern Ireland's first minister David Trimble and his deputy Seamus Mallon as he arrives at Stormont for talks this evening. 02/04/08 Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern has announced he is to resign in May. Mr Ahern, 56, has been taoiseach since June 1997 and has been a member of the Irish Parliament for 31 years.

Some of the best moments with Seamus were often when alone driving him from Dublin or to Belfast, or from Newry to Markethill after a canvass. He told story after story. The best yarns were about him doing bouncer at events for the late promoter Jim Aiken; or working as a student in a bar in Warrenpoint with former Ulster Unionist peer Ken Maginnis; or stormy SDLP Executive meetings back in the 1970s when it was rife with disparate and strong personalities. Mallon lost none of the colour in the telling.

Seamus could of course be stubborn. He was someone who had to be convinced but once on side he was a colossus of strength. Taking office during the most tense moments of Drumcree tested Mallon’s mettle. He literally held the partnership with David Trimble together.

After being called in by Mallon to help with Press during those trying days we both stayed in the awful Castle Buildings at night with little to no resources and no change of clothes until Mo Mowlam (Mallon’s great friend) kindly arranged for us to stay in the Stormont Hotel.

Tiring of sandwiches and tea, Mallon, who loved Chinese food, sent me out to cross the loyalist barricades at the bottom of Stormont to have a Chinese banquet brought in for Trimble, Lord Rogan and others to share. But he pushed his luck by asking me to source a bottle of Jameson at the top of the Newtownards Road!

If Hume was the architect of the Good Friday Agreement, Mallon was the builder. It was often left to Seamus to line up the bricks and cement them. Much is made of the differences between Mallon and Hume, but those of us close to them knew those differences were about approach and personality. They were not seismic.

Indeed, Hume and Mallon were an odd couple very much like the original Odd Couple — Oscar Madison and Felix Ungar — they got on in their own way. Seamus Mallon was an inspirational figure. He could argue with you but not fall out. He could be critical and then offer help. After retiring he was invited to his alma mater, the Abbey Grammar in Newry, to unveil his portrait. Before the unveiling he said: “I can only ask for mercy or justice.”

That was Seamus. Thankfully through his recent book this last of the great political lions had one more roar. May he now rest in peace.