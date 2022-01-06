John Peden, the Linfield star who joined Manchester United before they became United

John Peden left the Blues to sign for ‘Newton Heath’

In local football this week, Linfield have transferred two of their talented young players to big clubs in England. Trai Hume to Sunderland and Callum Marshall to West Ham United are the latest sought-after products to emerge from Windsor Park’s “conveyor belt of talent”, as described by sports writer Steven Beacom, and under the watchful eye of legendary Irish League striker Glenn Ferguson, who oversees the youth set-up.