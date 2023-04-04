Key decisions not job of civil servants

Stormont civil servants have effectively been running Northern Ireland since the DUP collapsed the institutions (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

Stormont civil servants have effectively been running Northern Ireland since the DUP collapsed the institutions (Liam McBurney/PA)

The impossible situation that Stormont civil servants have been left in is a damning indictment of politics.

So it’s no surprise then that the body which represents Stormont’s most senior civil servants has called for a form of direct rule to be introduced.

Permanent secretaries of Northern Ireland’s government departments have effectively been running the country since the DUP collapsed the institutions just over a year ago.

Due to a previous High Court ruling, they cannot take any decisions which would normally be taken by ministers, except in some cases where they would be in the public interest.

Now it has emerged that a letter from the FDA union has been sent to Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris requesting that a Northern Ireland Office minister provide “ministerial direction” to the civil service. This would be a form of direct rule administered by an NIO minister.

Back when Sinn Fein collapsed the institutions in 2017, no such request was made, but we are now in a very different financial situation, with inflation running high and Mr Heaton-Harris preparing to set a Stormont budget which cannot cover many public services.

This will result in civil servants — who have not been voted into their positions by the public — being left to make decisions about what cuts are going to be made. This is not the job of civil servants, it’s what politicians are elected to do.

The news comes after the Department of Education last week axed “holiday hunger” payments.

The FDA official who penned the letter told this newspaper that the situation regarding the budget means that civil servants “cannot make safe bureaucratic decisions based on precedent”.

“We recognise there are distinct political choices that have to be made because of the pressures on budgets and those choices are not appropriate for a civil servant to make,” the official added.

Regarding the request, an NIO spokesperson essentially said Mr Heaton-Harris would not agree to it, and the government remains of the view that devolution needs to be restored.

With that the Secretary of State is washing his hands of the issue, leaving civil servants at the mercy of the DUP and whether the party chooses to promptly re-enter the power-sharing institutions.

Whether or not the DUP choose to get back around the Executive table remains to be seen, but until then it is the public – including civil servants — who will suffer the consequences.