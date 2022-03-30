Knowledge alone won’t drive action on climate change

Education should empower children to think about solutions

Two weeks ago I attended the Youth Environmental Education Congress in Prague. The World Environmental Education Conference has taken place every year since 2003, and this year marked its first youth equivalent.

Some 120 young people from 22 countries met to discuss how to better integrate climate change into education pathways.

We talked about what education should look like in the 21st century and presented policy recommendations to decision-makers. We also learnt from one another, discussed ongoing projects in our respective countries, and participated in workshops led by academics and policy-makers.

The theme of the conference was ‘building bridges’. The question we therefore sought to answer was how to successfully bridge the gap between environmental knowledge and environmental participation.

The science behind climate change is well researched and well documented. A significant proportion of the population already know about this science. However, what we are not seeing is this knowledge or awareness being turned into meaningful environmental action.

While our current education systems operate on the basis that ‘knowledge is power’, it is quite clear that knowledge alone is not enough. We cannot continue along this false premise that knowledge alone will drive change.

Even when people have environmental knowledge, this does not always translate to pro-environmental behaviour.

It is therefore not enough to equip people with knowledge. We need to change their behaviour. The role of our education system, then, needs to shift from one of transfer to one of transformation.

When people think about integrating environmental education in the curriculum, the following question emerges: How can we do this successfully?

Naturally, incorporating topics like sustainability and biodiversity into subjects like science and geography seems like an appropriate fit. This provides students with a rigorous understanding of the science behind climate change, and with evidence and practical examples to explain what is happening to our planet – and to the people living on it.

However, I would argue that it is not enough to simply teach children about the environment. Instead, we need to teach them how to love and care for the environment. We therefore need to see environmental education being mainstreamed and incorporated into a range of subjects, including art, music and English.

Linking climate change to multiple subject areas in interesting and innovative ways will not only improve children’s understanding of how climate change relates to society, but it will also empower children to think about climate solutions.

From writing poems on climate change to painting natural landscapes, there are multiple ways to integrate environmental education into arts and humanities subjects. By doing this, we move beyond the mere transmission of environmental knowledge. We ‘humanise’ the climate crisis.

A recent conversation with an English teacher reminded me of this. She explained how she took students to read Seamus Heaney poetry in the same bogs and peatlands detailed in his work.

This made the lessons more memorable for the students, further engaging them in the content of the poetry, but it also invited them to re-connect with the environment surrounding them. They also spoke with the local community, asking them about how the landscape had changed over time, and such community engagement is another way to make education meaningful.

The aim of environmental education is therefore not to simply flood children with reams of information on climate change. It is to foster children’s critical thinking and further connect them with the natural world – allowing them to understand that we are not apart from nature: we are a part of nature.

One way in which schools can do this is by implementing outdoor learning. Outdoor learning connects students to nature, helping them to develop a duty of care to the environment. Outdoor learning also deconstructs the very notion of ‘learning’, showing us that learning can take place in many different settings.

While some people may be unsure what to think about outdoor learning – especially in not-so-sunny Northern Ireland – growing research demonstrates how outdoor learning significantly improves and accelerates children’s learning and development. For example, children’s motor development, co-ordination and balance hugely improve when they learn outdoors.

Symptoms of children with Attention Deficit Disorder improve when they are outside, and nature also supports children’s language development, particularly for those learning a second language.

Of course, many schools in built-up, urban areas of Belfast may not have easy access to an allotment or a community garden. However, research demonstrates that students’ performance increases even when they see greenery in the classroom. Simply installing window boxes outside the classroom or decorating the room with potted plants are therefore two viable suggestions for schools lacking green space.

In many ways, thinking about the role of environmental education opens an interesting conversation about the role of our education systems more broadly. Exam-based learning has meant that education has become more about making people employable rather than making people better citizens. Beyond serving as an instrument for employability, we must also ensure that education fulfils a more purposeful role.

If education refuses to change and evolve to meet the social and environmental challenges that students face, the system is not learning itself. Environmental education therefore reminds us of the imperative to educate for change. To educate for the future.

Finally, it reminds us that education should empower us and learning should inspire us. These are truths we seem to have forgotten.