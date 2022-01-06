Largy Road: A bumpy ride on NI’s worst road

Stretching for several miles through Crumlin, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland's most complained-about road is as seemingly unremarkable as it is bumpy.

Attracting 71 formal complaints in the space of a year, the Largy Road is a Class-C (minor) single-carriageway road in the countryside with no footpaths and numerous dips and hills.

Like many country roads, it sees its fair share of heavy machinery from nearby farms and, given its location - close to several Randox Laboratories facilities and Belfast International Airport - it is well-used.

The Belfast Telegraph took a drive down the narrow road to see what all the fuss was about.

One local shop worker, Jane, who did not wish to give her surname, said the road has "always been a nightmare".

"There's just loads of potholes and divots in it, and it isn't exactly even by any stretch of the imagination. There's cracks and everything too," she said.

"They resurface and repair it a good bit, but it's hard to keep up. I've heard of loads of people damaging their tyres on it after hitting the bigger potholes. There would be a lot of traffic on the road, so you can kind of understand why much of it is in bad shape."

The road itself is incredible bumpy, not one for those with a penchant of motion sickness, and is pock-marked with potholes and uneven patches.

Puddles of rainwater collect at various points, with dog walkers having to cling to the hedges that line each side of the road every time an oncoming car approaches.

One passer-by said the road can be particularly treacherous in poor weather conditions and at night, with walkers and pedestrians frequently seen donning reflective bids and jackets when using it.

Much of the Largy Road is in Alliance MLA John Blair's South Antrim constituency. He said it's "no surprise at all" that the road has been the source of regular complaints from local residents.

"I have raised this issue and number of times and recently, on December 16, I tabled a question for the Infrastructure Minister highlighting the need to have this road included in the forthcoming annual schedule for resurfacing," he said.

"Regrettably, there are a number of other roads across my South Antrim constituency which have warranted similar attention due to their current unsatisfactory condition."