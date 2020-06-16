Leave me alone to think my way around problems caused by he, she and they, but do not dictate to me

As one who identifies as a writer in the English language, Malachi O'Doherty is loath to introduce more jargon

There are some arguments that a man (to use a controversial term) might be as well staying out of. Or a woman, too. As JK Rowling found out to her cost last week. Rowling objected on Twitter to a sign that addressed "people who menstruate", saying that there is a word for such people.