Let’s narrow the gender gap at the top of NI business

Women have historically been less likely than men to start a business here — © Getty Images

International Women’s Day was celebrated this month. Amongst its aims are to celebrate women’s achievements and also address issues around gender inequality.

Typically, inequality in the workplace is assessed in terms of wage differentials between men and women, but what do we know about women in business more generally in Northern Ireland? And how does that compare to elsewhere in the UK?

Here, women have historically been less likely than men to start a business. Although not an uncommon finding, the ratio of women to men entrepreneurs was typically lower than elsewhere in the UK.

In fact, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, for every 10 men entrepreneurs there were typically four women entrepreneurs here.

In the UK as a whole, the ratio was 10:5, with women half as likely as men to be entrepreneurs.

The landscape changed quite dramatically post-Covid, amongst a general rise in the level of entrepreneurial activity.

As a result, in 2021 the ratio increased to around seven women entrepreneurs per 10 men, a record high. This encouraging finding also brings the ratio in line with that in the UK, although, in percentage terms, it’s still the case that a lower share of women locally re entrepreneurs compared to women in Britain.

The recently released Gender Index paints a similar picture across business ownership, indicating the region has the lowest rate of female business leadership in the UK.

Around 14% of local businesses are led by women compared to a UK average of 17%.

More strikingly, just 7% of large businesses with more than 250 employees are led by women here compared to around 11% elsewhere.

Overall, it is suggested if levels matched those of England, there would be an additional 3,134 female-led companies in the region.

So, how do we explain these differentials, both between men and women, and between Northern Ireland the rest of the UK?

Well, we can start with the challenges women in business face.

In the UK there is a wide discrepancy with regards to external business investment.

As such, two-thirds of investment goes to male-led businesses, just 12% goes to those led by females only.

Here, the difference is starker with around seven in 10 investments made to male-led businesses and less than one in 10 to those led by females.

The disparity may be due in part to a lower demand by women business leaders, but there are also issues in terms of supply.

In fact, the latest Rose Review into female entrepreneurship highlights that funding is the main barrier for female leaders at every stage of their business journey.

Although the report highlights that women are often less aware of the funding options available and less willing to take on debt, they also highlight the biases against women leaders in the funding arena.

Women, for example, are often judged to be less competent than their male peers, despite being similarly skilled.

Further research demonstrates that women entrepreneurs receive a disproportionately lower share of funding than their male peers, with gender bias in credit scoring and gender stereotyping in investment decision-making among the factors.

These biases are often exacerbated by the dominance of men in the finance sector, and subsequently in these decision-making roles.

Initiatives to overcome some of these challenges have been introduced including, for example, the Investing in Women Code.

This initiative seeks to address the lack of investment that goes to female business owners and commits the signatories to adopt best practice in their own organisations to improve access to finance for women.

But it’s not just financial obstacles that hold women in business back, with caring responsibilities also a large barrier.

Caring is found to disproportionately affect women and is not restricted to just childcare responsibilities, but increasingly includes care of elderly family members as the population ages.

Across the UK women were twice as likely as men to identify these family responsibilities as barriers to starting a business, and a higher share of women than men also cited it as a barrier in terms of scaling their business.

In support of that, it has been observed that in countries with supportive work-family policies, women entrepreneurs have higher growth ambitions for their business, create more jobs and are more innovative.

Although access to affordable childcare can be a barrier to women in general, the high costs combined with often fluctuating and uncertain monthly incomes for business owners means that it can become even more prohibitive for women entrepreneurs.

Certainly, the importance of childcare in terms of increasing female economic activity was a central feature of Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s Spring statement.

As part of the package to improve participation in the labour market overall, the Chancellor announced a series of childcare measures including the provision of 30 hours of free childcare per week for working parents of children from nine months to three years.

While a welcome intervention, unfortunately it only applies in England, as do other supportive measures such as the provision of funding to schools to provide wraparound childcare provision.

Although equivalent funding for these measures will be made available here, there is no guarantee that this funding will be spent on childcare.

The trends above point to progress in terms of the number of women-led start-ups and in business leadership locally.

The wider support landscape is also improving with initiatives in place to reduce some of these longstanding barriers.

In order to see the gap narrow further it is important we are not left behind in these policy measures, as only with a supportive framework will we see continued and improved opportunities for women across the business landscape.

Karen Bonner is senior economist at Ulster University’s Economic Policy Centre