Like so many other workers, I’m dreading the return to the office

My 10-year-old nephew recently told me exactly how many days there are left until the end of his summer holidays and his return to the classroom.

In normal times, I would have smiled at his innocence, his youthful exuberance and his determination not to squander one second of summer’s last days. But this isn’t normal times.

“What day do you go back?” I asked him, my tone tense and vaguely accusatory. “Are you counting weekends?” I demanded. “And today? Did you count today?”

September is less than a month away and I’m already experiencing what feels a lot like back-to-school dread. Just as children are preparing to go back to classrooms, adults are preparing to go back to offices they haven’t seen for 18 months. And it’s frankly terrifying.

As bewildering as things were back in March 2020, we can’t deny that there was a widespread feeling of relief as offices were closed and WFH fast became our new normal.

Granted, many of us missed the chats and the office camaraderie, but it was a small sacrifice to pay when you factor in the soul-crushing commute, the competitive presenteeism, the 60 denier black opaque tights and the meetings about meetings.

I’ll be honest, I spent the better part of my schooldays praying for a technical fault with the school’s fire alarm system that would lead to us all being sent home. And for me, work-wise at least, Covid-19 was like a fire alarm that just kept on ringing.

The pandemic allowed wayward students and anti-authoritarian employees to abandon the thing they struggle with most: organisational culture. More than that, it gave them a glimmer of the thing they want most: autonomy.

Over the last year, we’ve been sold the idea of the “future workplace”. Tech companies told their employees that they could work from home permanently. Surveys suggested that remote work opportunities were on the table for everyone. Irish employees were given the right to disconnect outside working hours. Meanwhile, we started hearing more about the benefits of the four-day week.

Like a lot of the people who are dreading going back to work next month, I was labouring under the delusion that it would be a choice. Like any hopeless optimist, I thought I’d be able to sort out a gig that involved a pension plan and the ability to work from anywhere (read: a beach). In truth, I thought I’d never have to see a water-cooler again.

Granted, there are plenty of realists out there who fully accepted — indeed, hoped — that they’d be back in the office next month. But if the last-gasp ‘workcations’ that are taking place across the world are anything to go by, there are also plenty of people, like me, who are waiting patiently for the ‘shift’ we were promised to finally unfold.

Everyone’s talking about the return to work and what it will look like. Apparently we’ll all be wearing a ‘power casual’ uniform of stretchy trousers and flowy dresses. According to people who study these things, it’ll take a while for the ‘furlough fog’ to lift.

Yet nobody seems to be talking about the most pressing matter: the fact that an entire cohort of employees haven’t accepted that they are going back to the office because they were given the distinct impression that they wouldn’t have to.

Some are gearing up for ‘the chat’ with their manager. Some are quitting and looking for fully remote opportunities. Some are hoping for a figurative fire alarm evacuation (okay, maybe that’s just me...).

As employees prepare to return to work, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that we have just conducted the largest ever global workplace survey. Employees have spoken, and the vast majority don’t favour the five-day, in-person work-week model. A third to a half of workers would prefer to work fully remote.

These findings very clearly show us that work culture, in its current guise, is broken. So, instead of trying to entice workers back to office culture, perhaps organisations should be finding ways to fix it.

Matt Damon falls off his pedestal

Adopted son of Ireland. Patron saint of lockdown. Friend to all living creatures, in Dalkey and beyond. Matt Damon was put on the highest possible pedestal at the start of the pandemic… so it was probably only a matter of time before he was knocked off.

The actor, who lived in south Dublin for six months during lockdown, is on the wrong side of the internet after admitting to a journalist that he used a homophobic slur up until a few months ago.

Actor Matt Damon. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

“The word that my daughter calls the ‘f-slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application,” Damon told the Sunday Times. “I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

There’s a lot to unpack here. A father that references his own films to make a larger point. A family that communicates by way of treatises. An actor who thinks his homophobic slur story makes for a charming slice of family life…

More to the point, what is it about the press junket experience that makes celebrities volunteer potentially career-ending comments? Does the prospect of telling journalists ‘what it was like to work with Angelina Jolie’ trigger some sort of latent Tourette’s? Does the steady drip of hundreds of hacks, all vying for a juicy revelation, eventually wear down the stone? And while we’re on the subject, how did Liam Neeson think it was a good idea to tell a journalist he wanted to kill “a black bastard” out of revenge?

It just goes to show that even the best publicists and the most incisive media training can only go so far — casual bigotry will eventually reveal itself.

Kate Beckinsale longs to go back to school...

Kudos to actress Kate Beckinsale who is considering going back to university to finish her degree in French and Russian literature.

Kate Beckinsale. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Beckinsale dropped out in her second year but a chance encounter with her former tutor gave her the idea to go back and finish what she started. “I remember, at the time, thinking, ‘It’s such a shame university is at this time of your life when you’re thinking, Who should I get off with and am I a lesbian and what posters do I want on my wall?’” said Beckinsale. “Wouldn’t it be better once you’ve actually lived a bit to go, ‘I really like this’.” Wouldn’t it, indeed.