Jeremy Hunt arrives in Downing Street in London after he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer following the resignation of Kwasi Kwarteng. (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Britain, at the time of writing, still has a prime minister, Liz Truss. Therese Coffey is still deputy prime minister. But the country also has a new de facto prime minister, Jeremy Hunt, who also happens to be the new chancellor of the exchequer.