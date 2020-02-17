Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg quite simply the bravest, most principled man I have ever met

Sports journalists Grant Cameron, Jim Gracey, Jackie Fullerton and Stephen Looney with Harry Gregg at the 2002 launch of his book Harry's Game.

The legend of Harry Gregg, his Manchester United and Northern Ireland career, and, of course, Munich, have been well documented in the multitude of tributes following his overnight passing, after a period of illness, aged 87.

But, as a man, he was quite simply the bravest and most principled I have ever met.

I am proud and privileged to have been able to call him a friend and confidante since we were first introduced over 40 years ago.

Harry immediately put an overawed young journalist at ease.

It was only later, when I got to know him and his unique, sometimes combative, personality better, that I realised how fortunate I was.

Harry may have been associated with the red of Manchester United and the green of his beloved Northern Ireland. But he lived his long and incredible life in black and white. With Harry there were no grey areas. He did not gladly suffer fools, sycophants, the self important or self promoters.

The legendary Harry Gregg in action for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

Harry Gregg was described as a ‘most reluctant hero’ by Sir Alex Ferguson (PA)

<b>37 Harry's game.. the last one (v Scotland 12/10/1963) Harry Gregg will forever be regarded as one of the greatest players Northern Ireland has ever had. He was an inspirational goalkeeper for the great Peter Doherty's outstanding side that reached the World Cup finals in 1958 and was seen as a true Windsor Park hero. It was fitting then that his last international appearance at the ground ended in a victory. Taking on Scotland in the British Championship, Gregg, winning his 24th cap out of 25, made vital saves as Northern Ireland won 2-1.

Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper, Harry Gregg, dives to save the ball during the international soccer match between Northern Ireland and Scotland at Windsor Park, Belfast, in this Oct. 3, 1959 file photo. Gregg was a reliable goalkeeper who played in 48 shutouts for Manchester United. When he climbed into the wreckage of a smashed up plane at Munich airport 50 years ago, Gregg was saving lives instead of shots.

Football:Northern Ireland 1957. Alf McMichael (second left back row) was a member of the Northern Ireland team which lost 1-0 to Italy in a World Cup tie at the Olympic Stadium, Rome in April 1957. FRONT: (from left) Jimmy McIlroy, Bertie Peacock, Eddie mcMorran, Danny Blanchflower, Billy Bingham, Wilbur Cush. BACK: Billy Simpson, Alfie McMichael, Harry Gregg, Willie Cunningham and Tommy Casey.

You were in or out with Harry and out was a cold place to be. He had a fearsome reputation but to make it under the guarded, protective radar (Harry was a great judge of character) was a rewarding experience.

To be in with Harry meant being blessed with reminiscences of bygone days, a different, more innocent, football world. Harry never made a fortune from football. He worked on as a jobbing coach around the world when his playing days ended, just putting away enough to start his Windsor Hotel business in Portstewart on his return to his native north coast (he was raised, as he would proudly relate, at Windsor Avenue, Coleraine).

Yet he never begrudged today’s multi-millionaire players, bar those of little talent, their massive pay packets and lucrative endorsement deals.

He really ought to have managed his country as a coach ahead of his time with his belief in a passing game.

He would talk about personalities, past and present.. some he admired, others he was scathing of; he had trenchant opinions on how the game should be played, more Pep Guardiola than Jose Mourinho, and he was fiercely passionate about the fluctuating fortunes down the years of Man United and Northern Ireland, who should be in charge and what should be done.

He had the ear of the biggest names in football and many sought his advice in return. Yet he never lost his common touch or forgot his Coleraine roots, always willing to lend his name to a worthy local cause, eventually leading to the establishment of the charitable Harry Gregg Foundation.

He really ought to have managed his country as a coach ahead of his time with his belief in a passing game and players given free rein to express themselves. He abhorred the style of coaching in the schools at the time with sports masters tutoring players on ball skills one-on-one with 21 players watching, arms folded on the sidelines.

The Munich air disaster

What he rarely talked about was Munich.

Out of courtesy and respect, I never asked until he began to open up, around the time he published his must-read autobiography and then, on the 50th anniversary, when, having avoided flying in the years after the disaster (he travelled by boat and train to the World Cup in Sweden in the summer of 58) BBC NI took him back to Munich for a touching and emotional documentary that deserves to be re-run.

Astonishingly, when we finally talked about that fateful afternoon on a snow covered runway, Harry insisted he did not count himself brave or a hero.

Sir Bobby Charlton (3rd R), Harry Gregg (2nd R) and Albert Scanlon of Manchester United attend the memorial service to mark the 50th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster, at Old Trafford on February 6 2008 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Instead, he considered himself a darn fool, except he didn’t use the word darn.

He insisted if he had been in his right mind, he would never have gone back, not once, but twice to rescue his stricken team-mates.

A remarkable insight from a remarkable man. We will never see his like again.

God rest him.