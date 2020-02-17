Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg quite simply the bravest, most principled man I have ever met
The legend of Harry Gregg, his Manchester United and Northern Ireland career, and, of course, Munich, have been well documented in the multitude of tributes following his overnight passing, after a period of illness, aged 87.
But, as a man, he was quite simply the bravest and most principled I have ever met.
I am proud and privileged to have been able to call him a friend and confidante since we were first introduced over 40 years ago.
Harry immediately put an overawed young journalist at ease.
It was only later, when I got to know him and his unique, sometimes combative, personality better, that I realised how fortunate I was.
Harry may have been associated with the red of Manchester United and the green of his beloved Northern Ireland. But he lived his long and incredible life in black and white. With Harry there were no grey areas. He did not gladly suffer fools, sycophants, the self important or self promoters.
You were in or out with Harry and out was a cold place to be. He had a fearsome reputation but to make it under the guarded, protective radar (Harry was a great judge of character) was a rewarding experience.
To be in with Harry meant being blessed with reminiscences of bygone days, a different, more innocent, football world. Harry never made a fortune from football. He worked on as a jobbing coach around the world when his playing days ended, just putting away enough to start his Windsor Hotel business in Portstewart on his return to his native north coast (he was raised, as he would proudly relate, at Windsor Avenue, Coleraine).
Yet he never begrudged today’s multi-millionaire players, bar those of little talent, their massive pay packets and lucrative endorsement deals.
He really ought to have managed his country as a coach ahead of his time with his belief in a passing game.
He would talk about personalities, past and present.. some he admired, others he was scathing of; he had trenchant opinions on how the game should be played, more Pep Guardiola than Jose Mourinho, and he was fiercely passionate about the fluctuating fortunes down the years of Man United and Northern Ireland, who should be in charge and what should be done.
He had the ear of the biggest names in football and many sought his advice in return. Yet he never lost his common touch or forgot his Coleraine roots, always willing to lend his name to a worthy local cause, eventually leading to the establishment of the charitable Harry Gregg Foundation.
He really ought to have managed his country as a coach ahead of his time with his belief in a passing game and players given free rein to express themselves. He abhorred the style of coaching in the schools at the time with sports masters tutoring players on ball skills one-on-one with 21 players watching, arms folded on the sidelines.
What he rarely talked about was Munich.
Out of courtesy and respect, I never asked until he began to open up, around the time he published his must-read autobiography and then, on the 50th anniversary, when, having avoided flying in the years after the disaster (he travelled by boat and train to the World Cup in Sweden in the summer of 58) BBC NI took him back to Munich for a touching and emotional documentary that deserves to be re-run.
Astonishingly, when we finally talked about that fateful afternoon on a snow covered runway, Harry insisted he did not count himself brave or a hero.
Instead, he considered himself a darn fool, except he didn’t use the word darn.
He insisted if he had been in his right mind, he would never have gone back, not once, but twice to rescue his stricken team-mates.
A remarkable insight from a remarkable man. We will never see his like again.
God rest him.