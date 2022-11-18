Many of the local comics are funnier than established names across the water - but super stardom might elude them forever
Frank Mitchell
It must be amazing to have the ability to practically print money simply because of the thoughts swirling around in your head. I’m thinking about the premier league comedians. People like the returning Peter Kay as well as the likes of Michael McIntyre and Kevin Bridges. For them it’s a case of hire the venue, grab the mic and talk. It’s the talking bit which separates the big money makers from those just getting enough to make it worthwhile.