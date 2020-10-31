Mary Lou McDonald's year started on a high but Covid grant row is yet another sign of a reversal of fortunes for party
Chris Donnelly
The Covid grant scheme controversy is but the latest sign that something is not right in northern Sinn Fein. The decisive intervention by Mary Lou McDonald, forcing the resignation of three figures, will have shocked many within the party as well as signalling that the leader has now finally recognised the necessity of dealing with a problem that has been apparent for quite some time.