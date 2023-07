"I’m never convinced that people in the Republic are sufficiently clued-in to the Unionist appetite in the six counties for celebrating the 12th of July."

I remember the first time I heard a Lambeg drum. I was a teenager, and with my mother on the Mall in Armagh some days before the 12th of July. She quickly explained what this drum was for and when it would be played – indeed battered – to stir and remind, to keep a certain feeling going among a particular group of people.