Metrolink: Eamon Ryan's €10bn plan to fix what ain’t broke

How many more vital services can we afford to sacrifice at the altar of an exercise in keeping up with the Joneses?

At a press conference last Tuesday, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan announced that the Government will apply to An Bord Pleanála for a Railway Order, which will lead to the construction of the MetroLink underground tram line, from Dublin city centre through the northern suburbs, to the airport and Swords.

The minister claimed that the capital cost of the project will be €9.5bn, that it will be commenced inside the Government’s lifetime, and will open to traffic by 2035. None of these claims is credible.

If a single tram line in Dublin is to cost €9.5bn, or anything close, it will never be built.

The most recent capital programme scandal — the National Children’s Hospital — is set to cost €2bn, against an initial estimate that was one third of that figure.

The upper cost estimate for MetroLink was revealed to be €23bn — ten times the latest admitted figure for the children’s hospital, a national scandal.

It is common knowledge that the preferred central estimate for MetroLink's capital cost is actually €10.5bn, rather than €9.5bn, and that’s at 2019 prices.

The Government has refused to release the business case for the project, which no doubt discusses the full range of cost uncertainty.

A few short years ago, the estimate was between €3bn and €4bn — a sum supported by an unconvincing cost-benefit study prepared by consultants employed by the project promoters, the National Transport Authority.

The consultants concluded that the project would yield benefits in excess of costs — but not by a large margin.

The report, prepared by engineers at Jacobs and Systra, purported to establish that benefits exceeded cost, for which the upper bound estimate at the time was €4bn.

This they managed to do — benefits would be almost €7bn they asserted, for a larger project than is now envisaged.

The cost, at around €10bn for a smaller scheme, is now admitted to exceed this March 2018 estimate of benefits — which had been exaggerated — as one has come to expect in an evaluation prepared for the project promoters.

For example, user benefits were assessed at a figure above the willingness of users to pay — not a manoeuvre that economists, if any were involved, would embark on without reflection.

Some unfortunate firm of consultants will now be tasked with finding benefits to exceed this more demanding bill of costs.

On past form, some firm will be found that will rise to the challenge.

The cost figure from four years ago, a maximum of €4bn, now appears to be two-and-a-half times that number for a smaller project.

The report from Jacobs and Systra contains the following get-out clause: “The cost estimates are appropriate for this early stage of the MetroLink appraisal”.

A total of €250m has already been spent on architects, planners, engineers, PR wizards and public consultations about MetroLink.

If Jacobs and Systra had done their work better in 2018, how much of this dead money could have been saved?

There will be no MetroLink, for reasons that a serious study would have warned about a long time ago.

Dublin is a low-density sprawl and fixed-line public transport cannot reach the dispersed market at affordable cost. And underground railway plans have been knocking around for 50 years and none has ever been built.

Serious money has been wasted along the way — a new primary school costs around €5m. Fifty primary schools cannot now be delivered because of the expenditure already wasted on MetroLink.

Thousands of people missed their flights at Dublin Airport in recent weeks. No one missed flights because passengers failed to get to the airport on time. Dublin Airport has decent accessibility, and the busiest bus station in Ireland.

The assertion that Dublin should have a rail link because lots of other European airports have one is a statement that doesn’t need analysis.

Is surface access to Dublin a problem? How big a problem? Is it €10bn worth of a problem? How many schools should be sacrificed, how many rural roads left unrepaired?

The application to An Bord Pleanála for a Railway Order sounds like a small matter — but it is another sizeable hidden cost. ABP is already short of resources and unable to handle expeditiously the volume of work which comes its way.

Logjams in the planning system are a contributor to the inadequate pace of residential construction.

ABP is also embroiled in inquiries about possible conflicts of interest involving its deputy chair (who this weekend resigned), and will hardly welcome the workload arising from the application for a Railway Order.

And there will be quite a workload. Every public representative on the northside of Dublin will feel the need to get involved, and some residents’ associations will have objections too.

If the cost of this scheme is truly €10bn or even more, the correct political decision is to forget about it, write off the €250m already wasted, and move on to a rational assessment of public transport policy for Dublin.

In truth, this decision may already have been taken, but unwillingness to announce it will incur extra cost, solely to avoid political embarrassment.

The airport is just 9km from the city centre, one of the more fortunate locations among European cities. There is already a tunnel from the city centre to the airport, built and paid for.

It is called the Port Tunnel. It operates below capacity and hosts regular and speedy bus services with Dublin Bus and Aircoach.

The suburb of Swords is well catered for via the same tunnel by the Swords Express.

An affordable public transport plan, called Bus Connects, is in process of implementation.

It includes a new bus priority route on the very same alignment that would be served by MetroLink.

Why precisely is it a priority to spend €10bn and maybe more, to fix a problem that is not exactly screaming to be fixed?