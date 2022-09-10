Michael Long: ‘I do get criticised for my beliefs as I don’t just follow every convention of denominations’

Michael Long is a dentist and a member of the Alliance Party

I am 51 and I was born in Kingston, Ontario. However, I have lived in east Belfast since childhood, after my parents, Elaine and Adrian, returned from Canada in the mid-1970s. My father, a former professor of civil engineering at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB), passed away recently. I studied at Sullivan Upper School and then at QUB and I have been a dental surgeon for almost 30 years. I have been married to Naomi for 26 years and we share a passion for politics and for the Alliance Party. I have been a councillor since 2001, first in Castlereagh Borough Council and then in Belfast City Council, where I served as High Sheriff (2020-21) and made history as the only person (apart from my wife) to be both Lord Mayor and Lord Mayor’s consort, despite also serving the shortest-ever term as Lord Mayor. We live in Ballyhackamore, Co Down, with our rescue dog, Daisy.

When did you come to faith?

When I was at a CSSM camp in Newcastle at about eight years of age. My parents had always been Christians and so I attended church and Sunday school, but that was the first time I realised I needed a personal relationship with Jesus.

Is this faith only for Sundays?

It is central to everything I do and it’s why I am involved in politics. For me, Christianity is about compassion, helping those in need, reaching out to the vulnerable and delivering social justice. It’s also about reconciliation and restoration, something our society desperately needs. I’m not a regular attender at any congregation, although I have been attending online services, and I have enjoyed those from First Church Belfast.

Have you ever had a crisis or a gnawing doubt about your faith?

I regularly have doubts and I certainly find the position of established churches rather challenging, especially over recent years.

Have you ever been angry with God?

Not really. I have been frustrated by people who describe themselves as Christians but fail to demonstrate love and compassion. But we all have flaws.

Do you ever get criticised for your faith and are you able to live with that criticism?

I do get criticised for my beliefs as I don’t tend to just follow every edict or convention of denominations. As a Presbyterian, I like to dissent on occasion and that has definitely led to criticism — some of it quite bitter and personal. I can live with the criticism much easier than I could live with going along with something I really disagree with.

Are you ever ashamed of your own church or denomination?

I don’t agree with everything the Presbyterian church has done centrally. That is a part of being a dissenter, and so it pains me that the church leaves so little space for dissent. I don’t agree with its position on equal civil marriage or its increasingly conservative views on other social issues, whilst I’m equally frustrated that that same passion and focus is lacking in challenging serious issues like sectarianism.

Are you afraid to die?

Not really. I have strong faith and trust in God. I believe in a resurrection, although I am not sure what it will be like. I confess to not having spent much time contemplating it.

Would you be comfortable in trying to learn from other people?

Absolutely. I have really enjoyed reaching out to those from Judaism and Islam and we can certainly learn from each other about our traditions, beliefs and often shared values.

Are the churches here fulfilling their mission?

Most are trying to, but I think they are very comfortable fitting in with the cultural norms of the communities they serve. Sectarian hatred is a cancer in our society, yet churches generally seem unwilling to tackle it meaningfully or challenge it vocally.

Why are so many people turning their backs on organised religion?

Christianity is more about relationships than religion, and most people find religion a turn-off. Jesus didn’t have much time for the religious people of his day either, obsessed as they were with legalism and rules rather than demonstrating grace and compassion in action.

Has religion helped or hindered in Northern Ireland?

Religion is never much use to anyone, but I know of many Christians who have made the lives of people so much better. Last year, Storehouse was one of my charities and its work through food banks and assisting asylum seekers, for example, makes a huge difference to the lives of so many people here. Religious institutions, like all human endeavours, are ultimately flawed.

Some personal preferences — your favourite film and music?

Film: Dirty Dancing, as it was the first movie Naomi and I went to see. Music with a high Canadian content: Bryan Adams and The Tragically Hip, both from Kingston. I’m also a big fan of Michael Bublé and Andrea Bocelli.

Where do you feel closest to God?

With nature. I find that the clear night sky or a walk on a beach in Donegal tend to make me feel closer to God and more at peace.

The inscription on your gravestone?

I’d rather have my remains scattered by the shore.

Any major regrets?

No. I’m generally someone who focuses on looking forward rather than back.