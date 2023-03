Mickey Harte who was awarded an Honorary Doctorate for services to Gaelic football, is pictured Michaela, who graduated with a B.Ed from Queen's University Belfast on the same day

“Ultimately, we want justice for Michaela, but who knows when that day will come. So I have to keep my feelings in check. My wellbeing cannot depend on the outcome of a case that could run for many more years. Life has to be that way for me or else I think I would find it hard to move forward.”