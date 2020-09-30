Micheal Martin is right, Sinn Fein's eulogising of IRA hurts Irish unity

Taoiseach Micheal Martin issued a stunning rebuke to Sinn Fein in the Dail on Tuesday when questioned over his government's plans for a shared island unit.

"You endorsed violence as the way to unify Ireland and what you did was, you did more damage than anybody in relation to a united Ireland and you continue to endorse that narrative, not understanding that every time you endorse the narrative of violence you make it more difficult than ever to get a united Ireland," Mr Martin said.

"When your colleague Gerry Kelly celebrates the prison escape which resulted in the murder of a prison officer is that ok? Do you think that advances the cause of Irish unity? Of course it doesn't."

The Taoiseach is right, constantly eulogising IRA killers will only turn moderates away from the idea of Irish unity.

Raymond McCreesh Park

The tweet from Mr Kelly on the Maze Prison escape incited a predictable outcry, it's a road we have been down many times before with Sinn Fein politicians holding commemorations, naming play parks and constituency offices after IRA members.

While Sinn Fein cite that both sides should have the right to respectfully remember their conflict dead, cheerfully boasting about being in the "front passenger seat" for one of "Big Bob's best ops" doesn't fall into this criteria.

What the North Belfast MLA failed to mention in his Tweet was that prison officer James Ferris died of a heart attack after being stabbed while attempting to stop the breakout, while another officer, John Adams was shot in the head.

The funeral of officer James Ferris

The Policing Board member defended himself stating there are "opposing views of legacy events", the reality is Sinn Fein regularly distorts and twists the truth to suit themselves.

Mr Kelly and other former IRA members have in the past sold tickets to venues to hear them tell the story of their "great escape".

In any other civilised society a Policing Board member would be removed from his post for glorifying an incident which involved the death of a prison officer.

Sinn Fein like to present themselves as a modern and forward-thinking party with support for the latest trendy cause of the day.

Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly at the 2014 Belfast Pride parade in Belfast city centre. Photo: Kevin Boyes/Press Eye

They portray themselves as allies to marginalised groups when it suits them, but this comradeship is not extended to IRA victims or their relatives, whose graves they regularly trample on.

Any unity referendum will not be won by hardline republicans, it will be won by convincing moderate unionists and nationalists and those that subscribe to neither doctrine, people who are currently on the fence.

Sinn Fein has in the past spoken of a need to "reach out to unionists" to make them feel accommodated in any new Ireland.

One wonders how seriously the party takes this when it went on to appoint former IRA bomber Martina Anderson as a unionist outreach officer.

Following a surge in support for Sinn Fein at the last Irish General Election I spoke to a number of moderates who would consider voting for Irish unity, but were put off by the idea of Sinn Fein in power.

Incidents like Mr Kelly's Tweet do nothing to help this.

Sinn Fein would be better spending their time convincing, persuading and putting forward their case for a united Ireland, how it would benefit everyone, how it would not simply be the Republic absorbing Northern Ireland, but a new and united Ireland in which the unionist community have a huge role to play.

Praising and commemorating the people who killed and maimed Ireland's inhabitants will not lead to a shared and united island.