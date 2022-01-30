My friend Gerry wasn’t just the son of a Bloody Sunday victim

Gerry McKinney was born eight days after his father was shot dead by British paratroopers in Derry, 50 years ago today

Gerry McKinney was, his family insist, much more than just the son of a man killed on Bloody Sunday. He was also very much his own man. Gerry and I were friends at St Columb’s College in Derry, and he was popular with pupils and teachers alike. Even at a young age, he could be described as one of life’s good guys.