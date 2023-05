While it is their queuing transgression that has come back to haunt Philloughby most damagingly, This Morning also come under fire last year for a wheel-spinning segment that turned the cost of living crisis into a tasteless fairground game

There’s nothing quite like the giddy, rubbernecking thrill of watching two celebrities fall out. Whether it’s Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, or Will Smith and Chris Rock, the “celebrity feud” holds an almost sacred place in our popular culture; it is the stuff from which legends are born.