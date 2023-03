NI centenary nothing to celebrate for nationalism but event should not go unmarked

Unlike many from a northern nationalist background, saying the words 'Northern Ireland' has never stuck in my craw. Northern Ireland is a reality as much as the stone edifice of Stormont.

'Despite the slow learners among militant republicans and the tone-deaf fear-mongers in loyalism, the future of Northern Ireland lies wholly in the hands of its own citizens'

Tom Kelly Wed 23 Sep 2020 at 07:43