NI is in a better place because of that day in 1998, now we need to be brave again for this generation

On the 25th anniversary of the agreement, David Kerr, a former special adviser to Lord David Trimble, recalls the final 24 hours of the negotiations in 1998 when the world’s attention seemed to be transfixed on NI

As chairperson of the talks process, Senator George Mitchell had been very clear with all the parties. We had a hard deadline of Thursday, April 9, to get a deal agreed. If it couldn’t be done after almost two years of talking, there was nothing more he could do for us — he was going home.

As David Trimble left the negotiations at Castle Buildings in the Stormont estate at around 6pm on Easter Thursday to travel to his UUP HQ in Glengall Street, to brief the 110-member ruling UUP executive, the stakes were as high as they could get.

His negotiating team had all but resolved the central constitutional big issues, dealing with the internal affairs of Northern Ireland (Strand 1), the North-South structures between NI and ROI (Strand 2) and the East-West structures, between the UK and Ireland (Strand 3).

There were a few matters to finalise around the wording of amendments to the Irish Constitution (Articles 2&3), to remove their territorial claim to Northern Ireland, as well as a written commitment from Tony Blair, if the new agreement was approved, the 1985 Anglo-Irish Agreement would be scrapped.

All these issues were closed out on Thursday night. There was a sense among the UUP talks team that we had secured the most constitutionally important issues for unionism. However, there was a looming realisation that, while we had expended vast amounts of time and energy into Strands 1, 2 and 3, we had the hugely emotive issues of policing reform, prisoner releases and decommissioning still to resolve.

As David Trimble entered Glengall Street in his armoured police car, which carried him everywhere back then, a large crowd of protesters had already gathered outside the door of UUP HQ. As the meeting got underway, the numbers outside rose to perhaps 150 people.

David Kerr pictured with David Trimble during negotiations.

Some of the journalists from Castle Buildings had travelled down to wait outside to speak to David after the meeting, but it quickly became clear that wasn’t going to happen. As the executive meeting carried on, I went downstairs to open the armour-plated front door to the UUP HQ building. Martin Fletcher of The Times was standing just outside it. He looked at me and immediately shook his head urging me to close the door quickly, which I did. There was a menacing roar from the crowd.

This was an ominous sign of things to come, as paranoia and anxiety within unionism and elements of loyalism, loyal to Ian Paisley and his style of politics, became hysterical and violently opposed to any prospect of an agreement that would involve Sinn Fein.

Paisley would later lead a large crowd of his supporters to the gates of Castle Buildings that evening in a similar manner, only to be confronted by loyalists from the PUP and UDP, many of whom were ex-prisoners and who were in no mood to listen to him.

The UUP executive meeting finished fairly efficiently and marked another textbook example of David Trimble’s ability to stifle dissent, with long-winded and often mind-numbing levels of detail. The executive membership was broadly content with the shape of Strands 1, 2 and 3, but there was no discussion on the other three more toxic issues of policing, prisoners and decommissioning.

The meeting was adjourned with a commitment from David to reconvene at 10am on Saturday, by which stage we would know if there had been an agreement or not.

Upon our return to Stormont, efforts were intensified to address the final issues, and even at that point, despite promises on prisoners and decommissioning, we still believed Sinn Fein would reject the overall deal because of the nature of the constitutional and institutional elements within it.

How could the IRA accept the principle of consent? How could Gerry Adams convince the IRA that being ministers in a Stormont government was the goal they had fought, killed and died for over 30 years?

If Paisley was the king of ‘Never, Never, Never!’ unionist rhetoric, then so was Gerry Adams for republicans. Or perhaps the IRA knew at that stage the game was up and the war was over because it was too difficult and too dangerous to fight anymore? Whatever was going on within republicanism, there was zero empathy or concern for their problems from unionism.

As our attentions focused on policing, prisoners and text around decommissioning and entry to executive office, late into the Thursday evening it was clear Senator Mitchell’s Thursday midnight deadline was not going to be met. This was going to run into Good Friday.

​Policing

The issue of policing reform had been ongoing for many years as the RUC struggled to recruit Catholics into the force against a backdrop of targeted republican violence against any Catholics who did join.

The SDLP was much more focused on the issue than Sinn Fein, who were almost abstentionist in their approach. What the UUP wasn’t fully aware of was that the chief constable and his senior management team had already developed substantial and wide-ranging proposals for reform.

The policing issues were too numerous and complex to negotiate in detail in the final days of the talks, so the solution was to propose an independent commission to examine policing reform. None of the parties really knew what this would lead to, but in principle, how could any party rationally argue against policing reform in a democratic society?

The issue was whether the commission itself would be impartial and fair to the serving, dead and injured RUC officers and their legacy?

​Prisoner Releases

The UUP had never properly considered prisoner releases as part of a deal. David Trimble had a legal view on the issue that most of these people would be released at some stage anyway.

He didn’t want them to be released early, but if it was going to be part of a comprehensive peace settlement that also involved disarmament and disbandment of paramilitaries, he was willing to take that risk.

The UUP’s opening position was that prisoners should be released over five years, with a series of conditions including a requirement for parallel decommissioning. The IRA wanted their people out in 12 months. The loyalists wouldn’t accept five years, and like the IRA, they refused to be bound to decommission weapons in exchange for prisoners.

The UUP pleaded with Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern for both governments to show backbone, but no such resolve was forthcoming. The agreement would propose all prisoners (from groups supporting the agreement) would be released within two years, and there was no legally explicit linkage or requirement for decommissioning in return.

Trimble was in an incredibly difficult position. As the DUP had left the talks process almost a year ago in protest at Sinn Fein being admitted to it, under the sufficient consensus rules of the talks, the UUP needed the support of the two small loyalist parties, the PUP and UDP, to ratify an overall agreement on behalf of unionism.

The loyalists and republicans wanted all their people out of prison to help sell any deal to their hardliners, but it would be a very high price to pay for peace.

David Kerr and David Trimble

​Decommissioning and Executive Office

The third and critical problem in the agreement for unionists, lay with decommissioning. The text within the agreement only committed parties to using their influence to bring about decommissioning. We knew it wasn’t strong enough and we felt, on behalf of victims, this was just pure appeasement by both the UK and Irish governments.

With 2023 hindsight, perhaps Blair and Ahern believed, or maybe knew, Adams couldn’t bring his people within him to meet the decommissioning terms as proposed by the UUP on Good Friday? This weakness by the governments on decommissioning, however, would eventually cost David Trimble his political career, and plunge the institutions of government into cycles of chaos in the years following 1998.

​Decision Time

As dawn broke over Castle Buildings on Good Friday, tension was rising within the UUP talks team. We were clear that we had achieved our constitutional objectives for unionism, but we were agonising over the provisions on prisoners, policing and decommissioning.

When the UUP talks team was convened to review the final version of the deal just after lunchtime, David Trimble was quiet and pensive. He gave everyone an opportunity to speak in the meeting.

John Taylor was the most forensic, citing around 18 issues with the document, which were discussed. Jeffrey Donaldson was emotionally torn.

He had invested a huge amount of effort and energy into Strands 1 ,2 and 3, but he was immoveable on what he saw as the immorality of prisoner releases. He was adamant the section on decommissioning was too weak and would cause chaos later. He feared an independent commission on policing would destroy the legacy of the RUC.

Ken Maginnis listened and then spoke. He began with a large sigh. He said, as a political and UDR veteran, he had “been at this for 30 years and had seen it all”. He said every time there was a failed political process, it was followed by more violence and murder. The unionist community were tough people, he said. We could take it, but that wasn’t the point.

In his view, every time a talks process collapsed, unionism would come back to the table and the deal was worse. He said the UUP had achieved its strategic constitutional objectives — banishing the ghosts of Sunningdale. That was the top priority. None of us were happy about prisoners, policing and decommissioning, he said, but we had to decide if the glass was half full, or half empty? We also had to be mindful, that if we walked away from this deal, the governments would probably do a deal over our heads anyway. Strategically, we needed to bank these gains and continue the fight on the other issues going forward.

Trimble indicated time was up. We would seek clarification on one item only. This led to the letter from Tony Blair on decommissioning that Good Friday afternoon.

The letter would subsequently prove to be worthless, as Blair turned on David throughout 1999, putting him under relentless pressure to set up a Stormont Executive, before any IRA decommissioning took place.

The UUP talks team meeting ended on that Good Friday afternoon without a vote, but it was clear to me that despite four of the team in the room being against the deal, the strategic decision to go for it had been taken by Trimble, Taylor, Empey and Maginnis.

Following the meeting, David Trimble convened a meeting of his party officers. At 4pm, President Bill Clinton rang the office to ask David to support the deal. There were further internal discussions and then David phoned Senator Mitchell to confirm we would support the agreement.

As David entered the UUP’s main office in Castle Buildings at around 4.30pm, where around 30-40 people were gathered, to announce his final decision, there was no sense of euphoria. The great irony was that we had achieved our constitutional objectives as unionist negotiators, but on the issues of prisoners, policing and decommissioning, we couldn’t get enough to unite our team and eventually wider unionism behind the deal.

If decommissioning had been linked to prisoner releases, unionism would have been much more supportive and the institutions much more stable, but almost certainly, Gerry Adams would have been unable to bring his people with him and Sinn Fein would have walked away.

This would have caused enormous problems for John Hume and the SDLP, who were determined to keep Sinn Fein “inside the tent”.

Had the DUP been there with the UUP on Good Friday, the UUP wouldn’t have needed the support of the smaller loyalist parties, the PUP and UDP, so the terms from unionism on prisoners and decommissioning would have been tougher, and probably unacceptable to the loyalists and republicans.

Again, we would probably have had no agreement.

So many scenarios could have played out that day, but only one did.

At around 5pm on Good Friday, the final talks process meeting, involving all the parties, took place in the conference room in Castle Buildings. Every party present, except Sinn Fein, declared their support for the agreement.

Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness sat impassively. They clearly still had work to do. They needn’t have worried too much, because the forces of hysterical anti-agreement unionism would soon ride to their rescue, ignoring all the gains for unionism and the unthinkable compromises made by republicans.

Within days, Sinn Fein didn’t have to sell recognising Northern Ireland, the consent principle, becoming ministers in Stormont, minimal North-South structures and Articles 2&3 amended, to their sceptical base. Anti-agreement unionists were selling the agreement to republicans for them.

Could the Good Friday Agreement have happened without David Trimble? Definitely not. Without his courage, unionism would have failed to grasp the opportunity, and even 25 years later we may still have been locked in a cycle of political stalemate and deadly conflict.

There were difficulties for everyone on Good Friday 1998, but there is no doubt that Northern Ireland is in an immeasurably better place now because of what happened that day.

We still have a long way to go — this is a two-generation, 50-year project.

If we are going to make the next 25 years even better for this generation and the next, we must be positive and just as brave again.

There will always be problems, but as long as we’re committed to working together for the common good, we’ll get there.