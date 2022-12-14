NI nurses are striking because we have no other option… we can’t accept the unsafe conditions our patients are in

Director at Royal College of Nursing NI on the current nursing and health and social care crisis

When Northern Ireland nurses took strike action in 2019 and 2020, we believed this would be a once in a lifetime experience. Little did we imagine that, just three years later, we would once again be taking to the picket lines over fair pay, amid a backdrop of political crisis and a health and social care system at — or possibly beyond — the point of collapse.

Nor did we imagine that we would be joined by our colleagues in England and Wales. But here we are, once more.

Following the pay award imposed by the Department of Health last week, experienced nurses in Northern Ireland are around 20% worse off in real terms compared with 10 years ago. Not only is this unfair but a key factor in the severe nurse staffing shortages affecting patient safety. In Northern Ireland, there are now almost 3,000 unfilled nursing posts in the NHS and a similar proportion in our nursing homes. Let us be clear about what that means.

For every 10 nurses who should be working in our hospitals and communities, at least one is missing. When we factor in vacant posts that are not being recruited to, and the high levels of sickness absence within nursing — a consequence of the pandemic and the unbearable pressures nurses work under — around one-quarter of our nursing workforce is missing at any one time. This is unsustainable and unacceptable.

Read more Nursing strike: NI cancer unit fears ahead of second walkout in three years

No nurse wants to be in this position. We have no desire to be out on the picket lines. We want to be at work, caring for patients and the communities we serve.

But we feel that, once again, we have been left with no option.

By voting overwhelmingly and in unprecedented numbers for strike action, nurses in Northern Ireland have spoken loudly and clearly to tell our elected politicians and health service leaders that we can no longer tolerate the unacceptable and increasingly unsafe conditions that nursing staff — and patients — are putting up with, day in and day out.

There is no magic remedy but there are measures that can be taken to start to pull back from the brink.

Firstly, please treat our staff with respect. This means a fair pay award that will retain valuable nursing staff. It also means supporting nurses, listening to what we have to say, and then acting upon it. Secondly, move forward with the measures agreed in 2020 to promote safe and effective patient care, especially our much-needed safe staffing legislation.

Finally, we need strong and accountable political leadership. Nobody is claiming that bringing back the Executive and Assembly will solve the problems overnight. But the measures needed to start to address the crisis can’t be implemented without elected politicians taking the lead. In this way, we can at least begin to move forward and start to build a health and social care system that is fit for purpose in meeting the needs of the people of Northern Ireland.